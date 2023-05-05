Hanur: Constituency That Picked Veerappan's Killer, Separates Karnataka From Tamil Nadu

The Elections in poll-bound Karnataka are fast approaching. While the elections will be held on May 10, the results will be announced on May 13. With preparations in full swing, political parties have already started their state tour, trying to woo the voters. That said, it is important for both the voters as well the masses to be adept at the various constituencies in Karnataka. Here’s a look at all the details of the Hanur Assembly Constituency of Chamarajanagar district.

OHAnur is one of the four constituencies of Chamarajanagar. The huge Kolegala taluk was divided to establish the town of Hanur, which also serves as the primary taluk centre. Hanur is also one of the famous tourist destinations, having popular sightseeing spots including the Hogenakal Waterfall, Muttathi, and the Mahadeshwara Betta among others. The place is also one of the most prominent commercial hubs, encircled by towns like Lokkanahalli, Kaudalli, Bandalli, Ramapura, and Ajjeepura to list a few.

The Hanur Constituency also marks the place where Janata Dal leader H Nagappa was assassinated by a bandit-turned-domestic-terrorist Veerappan. According to a report by TOI, Nagappa was taken hostage by Veerappan for nearly 106 days, before the dead body of the former Karnataka Minister was found in Chamarajanagar district’s Chengadi forest.

In one of the most sensational cases, Veerappan was tricked by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF). They lured the bandit out of the forest, after which Veerappan climbed onto an ambulance that was staged by the undercover STF force. Soon, 338 bullets were fired at the ambulance, 3 of which hit Veerappan and killed him, reported Hindustan Times.

Coming back to present times, the Congress party had long been winning the elections in the Hanur Constiensy. In the elections held between 1967 to 2018, the Congress won 8 times. Here is a list of the present candidates from different political parties, who are contesting from the Hanur Constituency.

Congress - R Narendra

JD(S) - Ayanur Manjunath

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - Preetham Nagappa

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - Harish

Earlier, in the 2018 elections, Congress leader R Narendra defeated BJP’s Preetham Nagappa by 3,513 votes. While 60,444 votes were cast for Narendra, 56,931 votes were cast for Preetham.

