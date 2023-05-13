Constituency No.104 Harapanahalli (ಹರಪನಹಳ್ಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Vijaynagar (ವಿಜಯನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Harapanahalli is part of Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Harapanahalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Harapanahalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 104. Harapanahalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Harapanahalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,133 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,447 were male and 97,669 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Harapanahalli in 2023 is 944 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,133 eligible electors, of which 1,04,506 were male, 99,289 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,938 eligible electors, of which 94,851 were male, 90,072 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,52,613 eligible electors, of which 79,216 were male, 73,397 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harapanahalli in 2018 was 87. In 2013, there were 54 service voters registered in the constituency and 37 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, G Karunakara Reddy of BJP won in this seat defeating M P Ravindra of BJP by a margin of 9,647 which was 5.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.14% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M P Ravindra of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating G Karunakarareddy of BJP by a margin of 8,406 votes which was 5.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.91% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, G Karunakara Reddy of BJP won this seat beating M P Prakash of INC by a margin of 25,218 votes which was 20.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 104. Harapanahalli Assembly segment of the 13. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. G M Siddeshwar of BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat defeating H B Manjappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DavanagereLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Harapanahalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Harapanahalli are: Sumanth Kumar R S (IND); Sangavva K Uttangi (IND); Ravi Naik B (IND); Ravi Lambani (UPP); Nagaraj H (AAP); N M Noor Ahmed (JDS); N Kotreshi (INC); Latha Mallikarjun (IND); Latha (IND); Jayanna K (KMP); G Karunakara Reddy (BJP); G Kaliveeran Gouda (IND); Edigar Karibasappa (KRS); B M Gurumurthy (IND); A T Dadakhalandar (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.3%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.67%, while it was 81.29% in 2013 and 80.73% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.37% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Harapanahalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Harapanahalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.104. Harapanahalli comprises of the following areas of Vijaynagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Harapanahalli constituency, which are: Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Kudligi, Jagalur, Mayakonda, Davanagere North, Harihar, Ranibennur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Harapanahalli:

The geographic coordinates of Harapanahalli is: 14°44’51.4"N 75°57’52.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Harapanahalli

List of candidates contesting from Harapanahalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sumanth Kumar R S

Party: IND

Profession: Auditor & Tax Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 48 lakh

Self income: Rs 7.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sangavva K Uttangi

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 35.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravi Naik B

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 51 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 65000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 47.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravi Lambani

Party: UPP

Profession: Contractual Under govt. Sector

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 19.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9 lakh

Self income: Rs 31094

Total income: Rs 31094

Candidate name: Nagaraj H

Party: AAP

Profession: Contractor and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Candidate name: N M Noor Ahmed

Party: JDS

Profession: Company Director -( Igate Ventures LLP, Igate Health Services Private Ltd,. Indian Real Estate Real Time Advisory Private Ltd.,)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 52.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 74.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.8 crore

Self income: Rs 10.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.7 lakh

Candidate name: N Kotreshi

Party: INC

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 59 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 33.8 crore

Self income: Rs 99.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Latha Mallikarjun

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture, Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 64.9 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.5 lakh

Candidate name: Latha

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 22 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Jayanna K

Party: KMP

Profession: Retired Lecturer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 99000

Total income: Rs 99000

Candidate name: G Karunakara Reddy

Party: BJP

Profession: Member of Legislative Assembly

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 60 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 36.3 crore

Self income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 23.7 lakh

Candidate name: G Kaliveeran Gouda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Edigar Karibasappa

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 89.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets:Rs 89 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B M Gurumurthy

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10500

Immovable assets:Rs 11.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A T Dadakhalandar

Party: IND

Profession: Photographer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 42000

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 42000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.