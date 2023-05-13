Constituency No.105 Harihar (Harihara) (ಹರಿಹರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Davangere (ದಾವಣಗೆೆರೆ) district of Karnataka. Harihar is part of Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Harihara) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Harihar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Harihar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 105. Harihar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Harihar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.5%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,437 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,04,487 were male and 1,04,949 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Harihar in 2023 is 1004 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,437 eligible electors, of which 1,05,697 were male, 1,06,480 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,121 eligible electors, of which 97,955 were male, 96,156 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,66,957 eligible electors, of which 85,709 were male, 81,248 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harihar in 2018 was 53. In 2013, there were 40 service voters registered in the constituency and 43 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S Ramappa of INC won in this seat defeating Harish B.P. of INC by a margin of 7,260 which was 4.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 39.29% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H S Shivashankar of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating S.Ramappa of INC by a margin of 19,053 votes which was 12.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 39.58% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B P Harish of BJP won this seat beating H.Shivappa of JDS by a margin of 11,056 votes which was 8.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 105. Harihar Assembly segment of the 13. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. G M Siddeshwar of BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat defeating H B Manjappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DavanagereLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Harihar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Harihar are: Srinivasa N H (Nandigavi) (INC); Sankethraj S (KPJP); Parashurama M (IND); Murthy H K (IND); Krishna M (UPP); Jayakumara T H (IND); H S Shivashankar (JDS); Ganeshappa Durugad (AAP); D Hanumanthappa (BSP); B S Ujjanappa (IND); B P Harish (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.38%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.73%, while it was 77.7% in 2013 and 75% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.64999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Harihar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Harihar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.105. Harihar comprises of the following areas of Davangere district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Harihar constituency, which are: Harapanahalli, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Honnali, Ranibennur, Hirekerur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Harihar:

The geographic coordinates of Harihar is: 14°26’13.2"N 75°46’01.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Harihar

List of candidates contesting from Harihar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Srinivasa N H (Nandigavi)

Party: INC

Profession: S.S Construction and Developers Harihar

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 9.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.7 crore

Self income: Rs 33.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.8 lakh

Candidate name: Sankethraj S

Party: KPJP

Profession: Business and Common Service Center(CSC)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parashurama M

Party: IND

Profession: Common Service Center(CSC)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 73000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 73000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Murthy H K

Party: IND

Profession: Auto Driver and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 54.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 41.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Krishna M

Party: UPP

Profession: Business (Beeda Shop)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 22784

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22784

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayakumara T H

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: H S Shivashankar

Party: JDS

Profession: Lawyer and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 8.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 64.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.5 crore

Self income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ganeshappa Durugad

Party: AAP

Profession: Lawyer and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 59.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.7 lakh

Candidate name: D Hanumanthappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Concrete Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B S Ujjanappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 64.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 55000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B P Harish

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.2 crore

Self income: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh.