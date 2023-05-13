Constituency No.84 Haveri (ಹಾವೇರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Haveri (ಹಾವೇರಿ) district of Karnataka. Haveri is part of Haveri (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haveri election result and you can click here for compact election results of Haveri and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 84. Haveri Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Haveri Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.39%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,107 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,12,695 were male and 1,04,405 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haveri in 2023 is 926 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,17,107 eligible electors, of which 1,15,096 were male, 1,06,688 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,647 eligible electors, of which 1,04,260 were male, 94,378 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,520 eligible electors, of which 94,597 were male, 85,923 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haveri in 2018 was 155. In 2013, there were 149 service voters registered in the constituency and 118 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Neharu Olekar of BJP won in this seat defeating Rudrappa Lamani of KJP by a margin of 11,304 which was 6.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.74% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Rudrappa Manappa Lamani of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Neharu Olekara of KJP by a margin of 30,208 votes which was 20.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.24% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Neharu Olekar of BJP won this seat beating Lamani Rudrappa Manappa of IND by a margin of 18,066 votes which was 15.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 84. Haveri Assembly segment of the 10. Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Udasi. S.C. of BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat defeating D.R. Patil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the HaveriLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 16 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Haveri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Haveri are: Tukaram H Malagi (JDS); Sujata P Chavan (AAP); Rudrappa Manappa Lamani (INC); Rajendraswamy Hiremath (IND); Prema Kalkeri (KRS); Pradeep Malagavi (IND); Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar (BJP); Duragesh Guddappa Megalamani (IND); Chandanrani Dodamani (KRJPP); Annappa Hanchinamani (SKP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.61%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77%, while it was 75.82% in 2013 and 62.91% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.390000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Haveri went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Haveri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.84. Haveri comprises of the following areas of Haveri district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Haveri constituency, which are: Shiggaon, Shirahatti, Hadagalli, Ranibennur, Byadgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Haveri:

The geographic coordinates of Haveri is: 14°53’50.6"N 75°31’21.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Haveri

List of candidates contesting from Haveri Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tukaram H Malagi

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 43.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 32 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sujata P Chavan

Party: AAP

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rudrappa Manappa Lamani

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.8 crore

Self income: Rs 34.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 41.6 lakh

Candidate name: Rajendraswamy Hiremath

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 89 lakh

Self income: Rs 50400

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Prema Kalkeri

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pradeep Malagavi

Party: IND

Profession: Tailoring

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar

Party: BJP

Profession: Retired Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 94.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.3 lakh

Candidate name: Duragesh Guddappa Megalamani

Party: IND

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 80.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 29.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 48.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandanrani Dodamani

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 56.7 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 67.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 28.8 lakh

Candidate name: Annappa Hanchinamani

Party: SKP

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 34000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 34000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.