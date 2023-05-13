Live election result status of key candidate H D Kumaraswamy of JDS contesting from Channapatna Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if H D Kumaraswamy has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

JD(S) leader and two-time chief minister HD Kumaraswmy is waging a high-stakes battle in Channapatna seat of Ramanagara district against BJP’s CP Yogeshwara. Both belong to the dominant Vokkaliga community in the region. Kumaraswamy, or HDK as he is known, had defeated Yogeshwara in the 2018 elections, ending the latter’s five-term run. HDK, however, chose to retain the Ramanagara seat which he had also won and went on to head the JD(S)-Congress coalition government as the CM for 14 months.

H D Kumaraswamy is a JDS candidate from Channapatna constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Public Serviant and Agriculturist. H D Kumaraswamy’s educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 64 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 189.3 crore which includes Rs 96.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs 92.8 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 1.8 crore of which Rs 52.2 lakh is self income. H D Kumaraswamy’s has total liabilities of Rs 76.7 crore.

This JDS candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 5 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Channapatna are: H D Kumaraswamy (JDS), Gangadhar S (INC), G Chandrashekaraiah (BSP), C P Yogeshwara (BJP), C P Sharath Chandra (AAP), Prajaakeeya Abhishek S (UPP), Girish L (SP), C M Shabaz Khan (YEPA), Shyamala (KRS), Syed Javeed (IMP), Andanaiah (IND), Kumara Swamy A C (IND), Krishna A (IND), Pradeep T V (IND), Shivaramashetty D (IND)

