Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Elections » HD Kumaraswamy, His Brother HD Revanna Disagree Over YSV Datta Rejoining JD(S)

HD Kumaraswamy, His Brother HD Revanna Disagree Over YSV Datta Rejoining JD(S)

YSV Datta's induction as a JD(S) candidate for Kadur was requested by HD Deve Gowda, according to HD Revanna.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 17:48 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna visited Datta's home in Yagati.
Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna visited Datta's home in Yagati.

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and his brother HD Revanna may have locked horns over the Hassan ticket controversy but just as the issue is reportedly being solved, they have found another reason to disagree. Former MLA YSV Datta’s re-induction into the JD(S) has had the two brothers in disagreement yet again.

Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna visited Datta’s home in Yagati and announced that he will run for office in the upcoming Kadur elections. Datta had previously quit the JD(S) to join the Congress party. Revanna has said that the JD(S) was always Datta’s home and had been so for 50 years. Hence it was a homecoming ceremony, he further said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy, who has claimed that he wasn’t consulted on the topic, is reportedly opposed to Datta’s re-entry into the party. It has been suggested that the abrupt turn of events was caused by Kumaraswamy being kept in the dark while Datta was granted membership into the JD(S) once again. Revanna has challenged these assertions, claiming that HD Deve Gowda had discussed the matter with Kumaraswamy. Datta’s induction as a JD(S) candidate for Kadur was requested by Gowda, according to Revanna. He also said that the former Prime Minister would himself come to file the nomination papers for Datta.

On the other hand, while Revanna’s wife Bhavani was being granted a ticket from the Chamaraj seat to put an end to the Hassan ticket row, Revanna questioned why they should move to the Chamaraj constituency. He and his workers would not go anywhere except Hassan, Revanna stated.

In midst of the animosity between the two brothers, Revanna also showed his concern towards Kumaraswamy’s health and said that he was overexerting himself, working day and night despite having two heart surgeries.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: April 14, 2023, 17:48 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 17:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures