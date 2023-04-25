Trends :RR vs CSKKarnataka ElectionsSamantha Ruth PrabhuIPL Points TableEntertainment News
Home » Elections » HD Kumaraswamy's Close Aide Asks Followers to Vote For Congress Candidate In Chikmagalur

HD Kumaraswamy's Close Aide Asks Followers to Vote For Congress Candidate In Chikmagalur

AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge visited the state and will campaign for Congress in Chikkamagaluru, Tarikere.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 17:59 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

In the 2018 assembly elections, CT Ravi of the BJP defeated Shankar BL of the Congress by a margin of 26314 votes.
In the 2018 assembly elections, CT Ravi of the BJP defeated Shankar BL of the Congress by a margin of 26314 votes.

Karnataka Parishad member and JD(S) leader SL Bhojegowda is known to be a close aide to former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. However, in a shocking development that has left political experts baffled, SL Bhojegowda has asked his followers to vote for the Congress candidate from the constituency of Chikmagalur. Turncoat HD Thammaiah, who left the BJP two months back to join the Congress party, is contesting from Chikmagalur.

In a video that has gone viral, SL Bhojegowda is seen talking to JD(S) workers and activists and asking them to support Congress’ HD Thammaiah from the Chikmagalur constituency. This request is strange as JD(S) has already fielded candidate BM Thimma Shetty from the constituency. This hints towards an internal pact made by the Congress and JD(S) together to defeat the BJP candidate from the constituency CT Ravi.

Advertisement

JD(S) is gearing up for the state assembly election. The official manifesto will be released soon by JDS. JDS will announce more programs along with Pancharatna Yojana. In addition, a separate manifesto will be released for Bangalore City, aiming to win ten of the 28 constituencies

AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge visited the state and will campaign for Congress in Chikkamagaluru, Tarikere. He will also hold a convention of workers from the Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere and Sringeri constituencies. The convention of three constituencies will be held at Chikmagalur city shelter grounds.

In the 2018 assembly elections, CT Ravi of the BJP defeated Shankar BL of the Congress by a margin of 26314 votes. The constituency has 2,08,432 total voters, including regular voters, NRI voters, and service voters. Male voters make up 1,04,357, female voters make up 1,03,937, and 23 others.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 17:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+7PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Makes Jaws Drop With Stylish Photoshoot For Leading Fashion Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures