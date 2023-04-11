HDK vs HD Revanna: Can Gowdas Ride Out the Storm Before Karnataka Polls Over Assembly Ticket to Bhavani?

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief HD Kumaraswamy has blamed some ‘Shakunis’ for the family war over the Assembly ticket for his sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna from Hassan city — the Gowdas’ fiefdom.

HDK, who is known for his one liners and cryptic remarks, obviously did not elaborate further. His statement has made the situation worse for the party as family members are now busy pointing fingers at each other. Some close confidantes of the family are also feeling uncomfortable with HDK’s remarks.

The unfazed elder brother HD Revanna, who is fighting for the ticket to his wife Bhavani, has continued to lobby with his father and JDS supremo ailing 90-year-old HD Deve Gowda to ensure that all in his family will be lawmakers.

HDK has added fuel to fire by saying Bhavani won’t win from Hassan and some vested interests are poisoning the family.

Besides HD Revanna, who is a five-time MLA from Holenarasipura, both his sons — Prajwal and Sooraj — are MP and MLC. If Bhavani, a former Zila Panchayat member enters Assembly, all four in the family will be lawmakers.

HDK’s wife Anitha has vacated her Ramanagara seat for their only son and film actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy indicating that she is bowing out of the election arena. Using this as a template for the family, HDK is arguing against ticket to Bhavani, whom he personally detests.

Ignoring his brother, HDK has already declared the name of a local party leader Swarup for the same seat with a caveat that HDD will decide it.

Meanwhile, Revanna is confident of securing the ticket for his wife using his father. Among his four sons, Revanna is considered HDD’s most favourite child.

Angrily reacting to the ‘Shakuni’ comment, Revanna said, “Why is Kumaraswamy mentioning my wife’s name again and again? I can also say I will decide Hassan related issues after discussing them with our father. As far as JDS is concerned, father’s decision is final".

According to insiders, HDD has already promised the ticket to Bhavani and her name will be declared on the last day. Senior Gowda, who is aware of the complications it can lead to, is trying to win over HDK. Some believe, HDK might agree to this, if father approves of his wife Anitha for the Tumkur Rural Assembly seat.

But HDK has dismissed all these reports as mere rumours expressing his complete faith in father HDD’s wisdom and fairness. The Gowda clan already has seven lawmakers, including two MPs – HDD and Prajwal.

Bhavani Revanna has always been a highly ambitious, controversial figure in the family, firmly controlling the JDS in Hassan district. HDK has been detesting her one-upmanship and overbearing attitude for a long time. Using the “party-before-family" tactic, he is trying to prevent her entry into the hallowed corridors of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

If Bhavani manages the ticket, it will be a huge loss of face for HDK, and he will not take it kindly. If she is denied the ticket, she might not keep quiet and can even contest as an Independent against JDS’ official candidate vertically dividing the family.

The patriarch Deve Gowda seems to have lost the grip over family politics.

