'He Wants to be Ventilator for Rahul Gandhi?' From Shettar Loyalist to Nemesis, Tenginkai Set for New Role

Shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Yediyurappa’ greet the media as we walk into Lingaraj Nagar Sadbhavna Bhawan where the former chief minister and one of the tallest BJP leaders is expected anytime to campaign for Mahesh Tenginkai — the party pick pitted opposite Jagadish Shettar.

Till a few days ago, that is before the candidates’ list was declared by the BJP, Tenginkai was one of the closest aides and party associates of Shettar. When BJP received an input that Hubbli strongman and six-time MLA Shettar may find it tough to win this time, he was asked to step down and give way to someone newer and younger. However, Shettar rebelled and joined the Congress.

From a campaign strategist for Shettar to taking him on, Tenginkai’s journey over the past few days has been eventful.

Speaking to News18.com on the campaign trail, Tenginkai said: “My surname means coconut in Kannada. I am tough yet soft from inside. Shettar will lose and BJP will sweep Hubbli-Dharwad."

But wasn’t it Shettar who had established the BJP’s stronghold in north Karnataka? “What did Shettar do alone? I was a party ‘karyakarta’ here and I helped him. I know he rose because of us."

Both Shettar and Tenginkai belong to the powerful and politically influential Lingayat caste. “He keeps saying Lingayats will be angry because he has been denied a ticket. What am I then? Am I not a Lingayat too?"

For BJP, it’s a carefully carved out plan with Yeddiyurappa, who is not contesting elections this time, being used extensively to campaign for the high-stakes battles. Hubbli-Dharwad is certainly one such battle.

It’s important for BJP to ensure that Shettar loses. The fact that he joined the Congress and did not agree to overtures from the BJP has smarted the top brass.

“The man (Shettar) would keep attacking the Congress. He would say Rahul Gandhi is in ICU. Today he wants to be the ventilator for him? People don’t respect such people. Look at Eshwarappa. He showed principle," said Tenginkai.

The BJP pick gets distracted as Yeddiyurappa walks in and the crowd goes into a frenzy. “I have promised the PM that Shettar will be defeated," says the veteran warhorse as he begins his speech.

It’s clear that Tenginkai has the support of the entire party to ensure Shettar’s fall. The general secretary who once helped Shettar seal his citadel in Hubbli-Dharwad has now been given the challenge to destroy it.

