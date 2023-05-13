Constituency No.158 Hebbal (Hebbala) (ಹೆಬ್ಬಾಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Hebbal is part of Bangalore North (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hebbala) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hebbal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hebbal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 158. Hebbal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hebbal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,52,885 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,30,622 were male and 1,22,248 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hebbal in 2023 is 936 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,52,885 eligible electors, of which 1,36,712 were male, 1,28,561 female and 39 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,497 eligible electors, of which 1,08,925 were male, 1,01,572 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,12,960 eligible electors, of which 1,10,831 were male, 1,02,129 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hebbal in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 116 service voters registered in the constituency and 111 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Suresh B S of INC won in this seat defeating Y A Narayanaswamy of INC by a margin of 21,140 which was 14.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.76% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, R Jagadeesh Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating C.K. Abdul Rahman Sharief of INC by a margin of 5,136 votes which was 4.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.03% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Katta Subramanya Naidu of BJP won this seat beating H.M.Revanna of INC by a margin of 4,951 votes which was 5.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 158. Hebbal Assembly segment of the 24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore NorthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 28 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hebbal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hebbal are: Syed Mohid Altaf (JDS); Suresha B S (INC); Ramu S (IND); Ramesh Jagathap (SAS); Perumal S (ABHM); N M Santhosh Kumar (IND); Kumara S (UPP); K S Manjunath Naidu (AAP); Jagdeesha Katta K S (BJP); Jagadish T S (IND); Hussain Saheb (IND); Ganesh C (KRS); Aslam Jamsheed Khan (BSP); Anjan Kumar Gowda S (INCP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.73%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 55.29%, while it was 54.89% in 2013 and 44.88% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.560000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hebbal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hebbal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.158. Hebbal comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hebbal constituency, which are: Byatarayanapura, Pulakeshinagar, Malleshwaram. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hebbal:

The geographic coordinates of Hebbal is: 13°01’50.2"N 77°35’20.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hebbal

List of candidates contesting from Hebbal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Syed Mohid Altaf

Party: JDS

Profession: Educationist & Practicing Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Doctorate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.2 crore

Self income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Candidate name: Suresha B S

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculturist and Land Lord

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 648.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 114.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 64.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 584.1 crore

Self income: Rs 76.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 82.6 lakh

Candidate name: Ramu S

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 88000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesh Jagathap

Party: SAS

Profession: Ex- Serviceman Pension and Self-employed income

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 86 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 22.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 27.4 lakh

Candidate name: Perumal S

Party: ABHM

Profession: Employment , Sales Manager m/s Shrestha Finserve.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 84.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N M Santhosh Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate and Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 45.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 crore

Self income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.2 lakh

Candidate name: Kumara S

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K S Manjunath Naidu

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employed and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 36 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 24.6 crore

Self income: Rs 27.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 27.4 lakh

Candidate name: Jagdeesha Katta K S

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 19.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.4 crore

Self income: Rs 19 lakh

Total income: Rs 19 lakh

Candidate name: Jagadish T S

Party: IND

Profession: Business income

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 21117

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21117

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Hussain Saheb

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ganesh C

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aslam Jamsheed Khan

Party: BSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anjan Kumar Gowda S

Party: INCP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.