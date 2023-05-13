Constituency No.213 Heggadadevankote (Heggadadevanakote, HDKote) (ಹೆಗ್ಗಡದೇವನಕೋಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Heggadadevankote is part of Chamarajanagar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Heggadadevanakote, HDKote) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Heggadadevankote election result and you can click here for compact election results of Heggadadevankote and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 213. Heggadadevankote Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Heggadadevankote Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.99% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 20.93%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,528 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,899 were male and 1,03,622 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Heggadadevankote in 2023 is 978 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,528 eligible electors, of which 1,08,500 were male, 1,06,393 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,789 eligible electors, of which 97,698 were male, 95,086 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,782 eligible electors, of which 93,287 were male, 90,495 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Heggadadevankote in 2018 was 26. In 2013, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency and 21 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Anil Kumar C of INC won in this seat defeating Chikkanna of INC by a margin of 22,093 which was 12.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.81% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Chikkamadu S of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Chikkanna of INC by a margin of 12,498 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 32.64% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Chikkanna of INC won this seat beating K.Chikkaveeranayaka of BJP by a margin of 12,542 votes which was 10% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 213. Heggadadevankote Assembly segment of the 22. Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. V. Srinivas Prasad of BJP won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat defeating R. Dhruvanarayana of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChamarajanagarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Heggadadevankote:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Heggadadevankote are: Shivappa H M (KRS); Sannanayka (IND); Nagesha H M (UPP); M S Shivakumar (IND); K V Raju (SJPK); K M Krishnanayaka (BJP); Jayaprakasha Chikkanna (JDS); Hotel Shivanna (BSP); Girijamba (IND); Devadatta G N (IND); Anil Chikkamadhu (INC); A M Babu Nayak (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.85%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.6%, while it was 77.3% in 2013 and 68.22% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.25% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Heggadadevankote went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Heggadadevankote constituency:

Assembly constituency No.213. Heggadadevankote comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Heggadadevankote constituency, which are: Virajpet, Hunasuru, Chamundeshwari, Varuna, Nanjangud, Gundlupet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Wayanad District of Kerala.

Map location of Heggadadevankote:

The geographic coordinates of Heggadadevankote is: 11°57’08.3"N 76°19’34.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Heggadadevankote

List of candidates contesting from Heggadadevankote Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shivappa H M

Party: KRS

Profession: Retirement

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 26.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.1 lakh

Candidate name: Sannanayka

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 24.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 21590

Candidate name: Nagesha H M

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M S Shivakumar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 13.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 49000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K V Raju

Party: SJPK

Profession: Distributor of Pure water

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 64.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K M Krishnanayaka

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 25.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 42.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 17.8 crore

Self income: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: Jayaprakasha Chikkanna

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.2 crore

Self income: Rs 21.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 27.8 lakh

Candidate name: Hotel Shivanna

Party: BSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Girijamba

Party: IND

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.8 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devadatta G N

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service and Resource Person

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 13.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 90.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12.5 crore

Self income: Rs 35254

Total income: Rs 29.9 lakh

Candidate name: Anil Chikkamadhu

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 14.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 12.6 crore

Self income: Rs 28.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 32 lakh

Candidate name: A M Babu Nayak

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.9 lakh.