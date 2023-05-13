Constituency No.86 Hirekerur (Hirekeruru) (ಹಿರೇಕೆರೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Haveri (ಹಾವೇರಿ) district of Karnataka. Hirekerur is part of Haveri (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hirekeruru) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hirekerur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hirekerur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 86. Hirekerur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hirekerur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,033 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,526 were male and 84,503 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hirekerur in 2023 is 923 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,033 eligible electors, of which 93,000 were male, 86,355 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,020 eligible electors, of which 85,368 were male, 76,648 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,51,833 eligible electors, of which 79,595 were male, 72,238 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hirekerur in 2018 was 77. In 2013, there were 33 service voters registered in the constituency and 40 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Basavanagouda Patil of INC won in this seat defeating Ujaneshwara Banakar of INC by a margin of 555 which was 0.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.1% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, U B Banakar of KJP emerged victorious in this seat beating B.C.Patil of INC by a margin of 2,606 votes which was 1.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KJP had a vote share of 39.57% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B C Patil of INC won this seat beating U.B. Banakar of IND by a margin of 4,190 votes which was 3.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 30.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 86. Hirekerur Assembly segment of the 10. Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Udasi. S.C. of BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat defeating D.R. Patil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Haveri Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the HaveriLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hirekerur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hirekerur are: Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar (INC); Ravi Olekar (IND); Rajashekhar Kallappa Dudihalli (AAP); Kodeppa Sangannanavar (KRS); Jayananda Javannanavar (JDS); Harish Ingalagondi (KJP); B C Patil (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.89%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.13%, while it was 82.09% in 2013 and 75.17% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.760000000000005% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hirekerur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hirekerur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.86. Hirekerur comprises of the following areas of Haveri district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hirekerur constituency, which are: Hangal, Byadgi, Ranibennur, Harihar, Honnali, Shikaripura, Sorab. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hirekerur:

The geographic coordinates of Hirekerur is: 14°27’14.0"N 75°27’23.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hirekerur

List of candidates contesting from Hirekerur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar

Party: INC

Profession: Lawyer and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.8 crore

Self income: Rs 20.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 32.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ravi Olekar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 41553

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajashekhar Kallappa Dudihalli

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 15.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32253

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kodeppa Sangannanavar

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayananda Javannanavar

Party: JDS

Profession: Entrepreneur

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 23.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 19.8 crore

Self income: Rs 18.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 25.2 lakh

Candidate name: Harish Ingalagondi

Party: KJP

Profession: Business, Agriculture, Contractors

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 84.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 29 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: B C Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Work, Agriculture, business, film Actor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 11.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.6 crore

Self income: Rs 60.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 1 crore.