Constituency No.100 Hiriyur (Hiriyuru) (ಹಿರಿಯೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chitradurga (ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Hiriyur is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hiriyuru) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hiriyur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hiriyur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 100. Hiriyur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Hiriyur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,662 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,483 were male and 1,16,143 female and 36 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hiriyur in 2023 is 997 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,32,662 eligible electors, of which 1,17,695 were male, 1,17,755 female and 36 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,172 eligible electors, of which 1,09,330 were male, 1,06,842 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,539 eligible electors, of which 1,06,021 were male, 1,04,518 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Hiriyur in 2018 was 42. In 2013, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency and 46 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Poornima of BJP won in this seat defeating D Sudhakar of JDS by a margin of 12,875 which was 6.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.17% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, D Sudhakar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating A.Krishnappa of JDS by a margin of 1,205 votes which was 0.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.68% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Sudhakara D of IND won this seat beating Laxmikantha .N.R of BJP by a margin of 16,158 votes which was 11.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 31.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 100. Hiriyur Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Advertisement

Contesting candidates in Hiriyur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hiriyur are: Vinay S (KRS); Rangaiah S (IND); N O Rangaswamy (IND); N Rangaswamy (BSP); M Raveendrappa (JDS); K T Thippeswamy (AAP); K Poornima (BJP); H Mahesh (KRJPP); E Pathalingappa (UPP); D Sudakar (INC); B Puttalingappa (RPOI); B Shashikala (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.32%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.2%, while it was 74.25% in 2013 and 64.44% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.11999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hiriyur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hiriyur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.100. Hiriyur comprises of the following areas of Chitradurga district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hiriyur constituency, which are: Hosadurga, Holalkere, Chitradurga, Challakere, Sira, Chiknayakanhalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sri Sathya Sai District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Hiriyur:

The geographic coordinates of Hiriyur is: 13°58’22.4"N 76°39’04.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hiriyur

List of candidates contesting from Hiriyur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinay SParty: KRSProfession: Mobile Shop Self EmploymentNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: 10th PassAge: 33Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rangaiah SParty: INDProfession: AgriculturalNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 40Total assets: Rs 13 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 12 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N O RangaswamyParty: INDProfession: Agriculture PersonNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 49Total assets: Rs 0Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 0Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N RangaswamyParty: BSPProfession: Self Employment (Sound System)Number of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 50Total assets: Rs 15.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M RaveendrappaParty: JDSProfession: Pensioner, AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 62Total assets: Rs 10.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 6.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 4.7 croreSelf income: Rs 19.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 51.5 lakh

Candidate name: K T ThippeswamyParty: AAPProfession: FarmerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 1.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 26000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 13 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.8 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K PoornimaParty: BJPProfession: EducationistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 47Total assets: Rs 122.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 10.1 croreGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 14.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 108 croreSelf income: Rs 14.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 26.7 lakh

Candidate name: H MaheshParty: KRJPPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 62Total assets: Rs 38.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 3.2 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 33.6 croreSelf income: Rs 25.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 30.6 lakh

Candidate name: E PathalingappaParty: UPPProfession: Orange Retail Finance FM LtdNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 28Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D SudakarParty: INCProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: GraduateAge: 63Total assets: Rs 135.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 114.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 105 croreImmovable assets:Rs 30.7 croreSelf income: Rs 13.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 28.5 lakh

Candidate name: B PuttalingappaParty: RPOIProfession: Retired Agriculture OfficerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 61Total assets: Rs 13.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B ShashikalaParty: INDProfession: House wifeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 1.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 17.9 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.5 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.