Constituency No.102 Holalkere (ಹೊಳಲ್ಕೆರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chitradurga (ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Holalkere is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Holalkere election result and you can click here for compact election results of Holalkere and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 102. Holalkere Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Holalkere Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 13.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,871 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,13,620 were male and 1,09,243 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Holalkere in 2023 is 961 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,871 eligible electors, of which 1,14,156 were male, 1,10,288 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,469 eligible electors, of which 1,05,738 were male, 98,731 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,00,543 eligible electors, of which 1,02,236 were male, 98,307 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Holalkere in 2018 was 51. In 2013, there were 42 service voters registered in the constituency and 40 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M Chandrappa of BJP won in this seat defeating H.Anjaneya of KJP by a margin of 38,940 which was 20.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.29% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H Anjaneya of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating M. Chandrappa of KJP by a margin of 12,864 votes which was 7.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.16% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M Chandrappa of BJP won this seat beating H Anjaneya of INC by a margin of 15,368 votes which was 11.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 102. Holalkere Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Holalkere:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Holalkere are: S R Indrajeet Naik (JDS); P S Jayappa (SP); Manjunatha Swamy T (IND); Mahesh Kumar M P (IND); Mahanthesh C U (AAP); M S Raghuveera Varma (KRS); M Chandrappa (BJP); K N Doddotteppa (BSP); Hanumanthappa D (IND); H Prakash (JMBP); H Anjaneya (INC); E Raju (UPP); Dr Jayasimha Lokanath (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.11%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.13%, while it was 79.78% in 2013 and 66.69% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.02% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Holalkere went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Holalkere constituency:

Assembly constituency No.102. Holalkere comprises of the following areas of Chitradurga district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Holalkere constituency, which are: Mayakonda, Jagalur, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Tarikere, Channagiri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Holalkere:

The geographic coordinates of Holalkere is: 14°05’06.7"N 76°15’00.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Holalkere

List of candidates contesting from Holalkere Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S R Indrajeet NaikParty: JDSProfession: Land DeveloperNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 36Total assets: Rs 3 croreLiabilities: Rs 30 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1.5 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P S JayappaParty: SPProfession: Retired Principal and agricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 62Total assets: Rs 2 croreLiabilities: Rs 16 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 53.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.4 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Candidate name: Manjunatha Swamy TParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 34Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh Kumar M PParty: INDProfession: Engineer in Private CompanyNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 33Total assets: Rs 14.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 12 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Mahanthesh C UParty: AAPProfession: Own Business, Tours & Travels (Travels Link Company (Partner))Number of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 43Total assets: Rs 70.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 30.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 40 lakhSelf income: Rs 4 lakhTotal income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: M S Raghuveera VarmaParty: KRSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 33Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 6 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M ChandrappaParty: BJPProfession: Business, Agriculture , Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 71Total assets: Rs 25.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 5.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 21.4 croreSelf income: Rs 6.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 73 lakh

Candidate name: K N DoddotteppaParty: BSPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: LiterateAge: 64Total assets: Rs 26.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 13.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 13 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanumanthappa DParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 47.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 45 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H PrakashParty: JMBPProfession: Social work & Owner of the organizationNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 6.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H AnjaneyaParty: INCProfession: MLA, Business and AgriculturalistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 68Total assets: Rs 9.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 39.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 7.4 croreSelf income: Rs 56.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 60.4 lakh

Candidate name: E RajuParty: UPPProfession: Electrician and sales ExecutivesNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 17192Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 3.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Jayasimha LokanathParty: INDProfession: Self Retired Government Doctor,Business, DairyNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 46Total assets: Rs 2.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 75 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 71.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.9 croreSelf income: Rs 17.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 26.9 lakh.