Hosakote Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Congress Wins with Margin of Over 3,000 Votes

Congress candidate Sharath Kumar Bachegowda has won the Hosakote Assembly seat with a minor difference of over 3,000 votes defeating BJP’s N Nagaraju.

Constituency No.178 Hosakote (Hoskote, Ooscota, Ooscata) (ಹೊಸಕೋಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Rural (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) district of Karnataka Hosakote is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hoskote, Ooscota, Ooscata) Rural. Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hosakote election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hosakote and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 178. Hosakote Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hosakote Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.44%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,614 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,794 were male and 1,03,805 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hosakote in 2023 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,10,614 eligible electors, of which 1,08,248 were male, 1,05,486 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,911 eligible electors, of which 93,556 were male, 89,349 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,865 eligible electors, of which 81,391 were male, 77,474 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hosakote in 2018 was 8. In 2013, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency and 17 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, N Nagaraju (M T B) of INC won in this seat defeating Sharath Kumar Bachegowda of BJP by a margin of 7,597 which was 3.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.19% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M T B Nagaraj of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B N Bachegowda of BJP by a margin of 7,139 votes which was 4.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.23% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B N Bachhe Gowda of BJP won this seat beating M.T.B.Nagaraju of INC by a margin of 3,878 votes which was 2.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 178. Hosakote Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hosakote:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hosakote are: V Nitesh Kumar (IND); T Nagaraju (IND); Suresha K (IND); Sharath Kumar K (IND); Sharath Kumar Bachegowda (INC); Sharath Bachegowda (RJPA); S R Raghunath (IND); Ramesha (BBP); Prashanth Subramani (AAP); Nithisha T D (IND); Naveen Kumar S R (IND); N Nagaraju (BJP); N B Nagaraj (IND); M Shrimathi (IMP); J Ashoka (IND); H T Shashikumar (IND); G Narayanaswamy (IND); Eregowda (IND); D M Lakshminarayana (BSP); B Sonnappa (KRS); Anusha P R (IND); Ambuja (IND); Ajay Kumar Reddy Adala (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.9%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.33%, while it was 90.99% in 2013 and 89.38% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.570000000000007% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hosakote went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hosakote constituency:

Assembly constituency No.178. Hosakote comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hosakote constituency, which are: Anekal, Mahadevapura, Devanahalli, Sidlaghatta, Kolar, Malur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Hosakote:

The geographic coordinates of Hosakote is: 13°05’34.8"N 77°51’04.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hosakote

List of candidates contesting from Hosakote Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Nitesh Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T Nagaraju

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 33.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suresha K

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 9.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.7 crore

Self income: Rs 23.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sharath Kumar K

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharath Kumar Bachegowda

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service and Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 107.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 63 crore

Self income: Rs 31.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 94.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sharath Bachegowda

Party: RJPA

Profession: Supervisor, Royal Cabs Company, Hennu Cross

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S R Raghunath

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 45.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 45.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Ramesha

Party: BBP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 12.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prashanth Subramani

Party: AAP

Profession: Managing Partner at Innovation Business Solutions

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nithisha T D

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Naveen Kumar S R

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Nagaraju

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculturist and Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 1609.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 98.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 536.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1073.4 crore

Self income: Rs 96.8 crore

Total income: Rs 137.9 crore

Candidate name: N B Nagaraj

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Shrimathi

Party: IMP

Profession: School Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 73.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 13.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J Ashoka

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H T Shashikumar

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Narayanaswamy

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 85 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Eregowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D M Lakshminarayana

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Sonnappa

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anusha P R

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ambuja

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ajay Kumar Reddy Adala

Party: IND

Profession: Free Lancer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 57741

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 65.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 82.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 32.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 32.5 lakh.