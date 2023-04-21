Trends :Amritpal SinghKKR vs CSKRCB vs RRKarnataka Elections
Hubli-Dharwad Central: BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai Takes On Former CM Jagadish Shettar

Mahesh Tenginkai is said to be popular among the Lingayat voters.

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 16:47 IST

Karnataka’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded senior Lingayat leader Mahesh Tenginkai from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. Reports suggest that Mahesh Tenginkai was chosen by the BJP from this crucial seat as the party wanted to promote new generation leaders.

Mahesh Tenginkai, BJP’s State General Secretary, is said to have a stronghold in the Hubli-Dharwad region. Tenginkai has been associated with the BJP and the RSS for over two decades. The 52-year-old has held various positions in the party organisation. He has also shown his acumen as a successful businessman and a social worker.

This seat was previously held by another prominent Lingayat leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. It is worth noting that Shettar has won from the seat six times ever since he was first elected to the state Assembly in 1994. This time he is contesting on a Congress ticket after he recently quit the BJP following denial of ticket by the saffron party.

Tenginkai filed his nomination from the seat on Tuesday. He was also a ticket aspirant from Hubli-Dharwad Central in 2018 but the BJP gave ticket to Jagadish Shettar. According to reports, this time BJP has chosen Tenginkai to counter Jagadish Shettar’s clout as both the leaders belong to the influential Lingayat community.

A close contest from this seat is on the cards as both Mahesh Tenginkai and Jagadish Shettar are popular leaders from the Lingayat community. Hubli-Dharwad Central seat is under close watch of political observers as Congress has intensified its campaign around how BJP is neglecting the Lingayat leaders. The party might gain some ground at the grassroots level as former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi has also joined the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

At the same time, BJP has also stepped up its offensive against the Congress and reports suggest that the ruling party may finalise a Lingayat face as the CM candidate to counter the Congress narrative.

Voting for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13.

first published: April 21, 2023, 16:45 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 16:47 IST
