Constituency No.73 Hubli-Dharwad Central (ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ-ಧಾರವಾಡ ಕೇಂದ್ರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Hubli-Dharwad Central is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hubli-Dharwad Central election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hubli-Dharwad Central and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 73. Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.4%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,920 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,17,288 were male and 1,16,603 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hubli-Dharwad Central in 2023 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,920 eligible electors, of which 1,21,731 were male, 1,20,972 female and 33 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,179 eligible electors, of which 1,07,130 were male, 1,05,049 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,818 eligible electors, of which 92,929 were male, 90,889 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hubli-Dharwad Central in 2018 was 36. In 2013, there were 54 service voters registered in the constituency and 42 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Jagadish Shettar of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr. Mahesh Nalwad of INC by a margin of 21,306 which was 14.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.31% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Jagadish Shettar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr. Mahesh Nalwad of INC by a margin of 17,754 votes which was 15.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.61% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Jagadish Shettar of BJP won this seat beating Munavalli Shankranna Ishwarappa of INC by a margin of 26,009 votes which was 24.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 73. Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 26 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hubli-Dharwad Central:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hubli-Dharwad Central are: Vikas Soppin (AAP); Shailendra Patil (KRS); Saulam Joseph (IND); S S Patil (KJPA); Revanasiddappa M Hosamani (Desai) (BSP); Raju Anantsa Naikwadi (IND); Raghavendra Prakash Kathare (HJPS); Megharaj S/O Mareppa Hiremani (LS); Maulali Rajesab Sanshi (IND); Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP); Mahantawodeyar Siddalingeshwargouda (JDS); Kalal Takappa S/O Yallappa (IND); Jagadish Shettar (INC); Badni Hemaraj Adiveppa (IND); Badangkar Sabaji (IND); Shivaraj K Shivanagoudra (UPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.14%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 60.97%, while it was 55.33% in 2013 and 58.4% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.17% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hubli-Dharwad Central went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency:

Assembly constituency No.73. Hubli-Dharwad Central comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, which are: Navalgund, Kundgol, Hubli-Dharwad East, Hubli-Dharwad West. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hubli-Dharwad Central:

The geographic coordinates of Hubli-Dharwad Central is: 15°22’39.0"N 75°08’42.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad Central

List of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vikas Soppin

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and busniess

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 90 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 59.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.8 lakh

Candidate name: Shailendra Patil

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saulam Joseph

Party: IND

Profession: Income Tax Inspector (Retired), Pensioner, Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 47.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.2 lakh

Candidate name: S S Patil

Party: KJPA

Profession: News Paper Editor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Revanasiddappa M Hosamani (Desai)

Party: BSP

Profession: LIC Agency

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 96.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Raju Anantsa Naikwadi

Party: IND

Profession: Private Sub Building Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 18 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Raghavendra Prakash Kathare

Party: HJPS

Profession: Photography

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Megharaj S/O Mareppa Hiremani

Party: LS

Profession: Social Service and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Maulali Rajesab Sanshi

Party: IND

Profession: Car Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh Tenginakai

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 40.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mahantawodeyar Siddalingeshwargouda

Party: JDS

Profession: Private job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 49.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.4 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Kalal Takappa S/O Yallappa

Party: IND

Profession: Private Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 74

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jagadish Shettar

Party: INC

Profession: Lawyer and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 13.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 91.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.1 crore

Self income: Rs 29.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.2 lakh

Candidate name: Badni Hemaraj Adiveppa

Party: IND

Profession: Farming and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 59.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 59.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Badangkar Sabaji

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 65.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 93 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivaraj K Shivanagoudra

Party: UPP

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 32

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .