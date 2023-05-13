Constituency No.72 Hubli-Dharwad East (ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ-ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪೂರ್ವ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Hubli-Dharwad East is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hubli-Dharwad East election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hubli-Dharwad East and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 72. Hubli-Dharwad East Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hubli-Dharwad East Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,600 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,084 were male and 94,505 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hubli-Dharwad East in 2023 is 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,90,600 eligible electors, of which 97,934 were male, 96,264 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,349 eligible electors, of which 88,384 were male, 85,963 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,64,492 eligible electors, of which 82,951 were male, 81,541 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hubli-Dharwad East in 2018 was 8. In 2013, there were 28 service voters registered in the constituency and 25 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Abbayya Prasad of INC won in this seat defeating Chandrashekar Gokak of BJP by a margin of 21,467 which was 15.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.64% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Abbayya Prasad of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi of BJP by a margin of 13,522 votes which was 12.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.82% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi of BJP won this seat beating F.H. Jakkappanavar of INC by a margin of 12,168 votes which was 13.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 72. Hubli-Dharwad East Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hubli-Dharwad East:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hubli-Dharwad East are: Venkappa F Siddanath (IND); Shobha Palavai (KRJPP); Laxman Morab (HJPS); Halaharavi Veerabadrappa (JDS); Guntral Vijay Mahadevappa (SDPI); Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad (AIMIM); Dr Kranthi Kiran (BJP); Devendra B Lingadal (IND); Chandrakanth Hanjagi (KRS); Basavaraj Terdal (AAP); Abbayya Prasad (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.69%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 70.13%, while it was 62.58% in 2013 and 56.23% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.560000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hubli-Dharwad East went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hubli-Dharwad East constituency:

Assembly constituency No.72. Hubli-Dharwad East comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hubli-Dharwad East constituency, which are: Hubli-Dharwad Central, Navalgund, Kundgol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hubli-Dharwad East:

The geographic coordinates of Hubli-Dharwad East is: 15°19’49.4"N 75°09’40.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad East

List of candidates contesting from Hubli-Dharwad East Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkappa F Siddanath

Party: IND

Profession: Private work and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13500

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shobha Palavai

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Private work and social service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Literate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Laxman Morab

Party: HJPS

Profession: Advacate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 7.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Halaharavi Veerabadrappa

Party: JDS

Profession: HP Gas Agency checking

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 88.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 73.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 18.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.8 lakh

Candidate name: Guntral Vijay Mahadevappa

Party: SDPI

Profession: LIC Agent Commission and Share Trading

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 39 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 19 lakh

Self income: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Candidate name: Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad

Party: AIMIM

Profession: Agriculture and Social service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Kranthi Kiran

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor-Neuro Surgeon

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 9.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Devendra B Lingadal

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 69.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 54 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandrakanth Hanjagi

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 31.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Terdal

Party: AAP

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: Abbayya Prasad

Party: INC

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 12.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 36.2 lakh.