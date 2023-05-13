Constituency No.7 Hukkeri (Hukeri) (ಹುಕ್ಕೇರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Hukkeri is part of Chikkodi (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hukeri) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hukkeri election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hukkeri and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 7. Hukkeri Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Hukkeri Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.44%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,032 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,035 were male and 94,988 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hukkeri in 2023 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,92,032 eligible electors, of which 98,511 were male, 96,367 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,565 eligible electors, of which 89,819 were male, 85,746 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,57,040 eligible electors, of which 80,404 were male, 76,636 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Hukkeri in 2018 was 1,122. In 2013, there were 1,822 service voters registered in the constituency and 1,152 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Umesh Vishwanath Katti of BJP won in this seat defeating Appayyagouda Basagouda Patil of INC by a margin of 15,385 which was 9.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.94% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Umesh Vishwanath Katti of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ravi Basavaraj Karale of INC by a margin of 57,326 votes which was 43.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.53% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Umesh Vishwanath Katti of JDS won this seat beating Appayyagouda Basagouda Patil of INC by a margin of 17,636 votes which was 13.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 50.2% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7. Hukkeri Assembly segment of the 1. Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP won the Chikkodi Parliament seat defeating Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkodi Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChikkodiLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hukkeri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hukkeri are: Pundalik Kempanna Kullur (IND); Manjunath B Gaddennavar (AAP); Katti Nikhil Umesh (BJP); Kamble Basavaraj Kadappa (BSP); Ghatigeppa Mallappa Magadum (BBP); Basavaraj Malagouda Patil (JDS); A B Patil (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.3%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.02%, while it was 75.87% in 2013 and 80.38% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.719999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hukkeri went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hukkeri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.7. Hukkeri comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hukkeri constituency, which are: Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Gokak, Yemkanmardi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kolhapur District of Maharashtra.

Map location of Hukkeri:

The geographic coordinates of Hukkeri is: 16°15’32.8"N 74°34’14.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hukkeri

List of candidates contesting from Hukkeri Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pundalik Kempanna Kullur

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture, Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 26.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath B Gaddennavar

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Katti Nikhil Umesh

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and MD at VSIL

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 122 crore

Liabilities: Rs 97097

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 74.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 47.4 crore

Self income: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Kamble Basavaraj Kadappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ghatigeppa Mallappa Magadum

Party: BBP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 72 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraj Malagouda Patil

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and Nandini Milk Outlet

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A B Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 10.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.8 crore

Self income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 17 lakh.