Constituency No.48 Humnabad (Humnabad) (ಹುಮ್ನಾಬಾದ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bidar (ಬೀದರ್) district of Karnataka. Humnabad is part of Bidar (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Humnabad) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Humnabad election result and you can click here for compact election results of Humnabad and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 48. Humnabad Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Humnabad Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,577 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,21,884 were male and 1,11,681 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Humnabad in 2023 is 916 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,577 eligible electors, of which 1,24,402 were male, 1,14,213 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,145 eligible electors, of which 1,08,233 were male, 97,912 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,466 eligible electors, of which 1,01,167 were male, 94,299 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Humnabad in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 118 service voters registered in the constituency and 119 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Rajshekhar of INC won in this seat defeating Subhash of JDS by a margin of 31,814 which was 19.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.04% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating M. Naseenoddin Patel of JDS by a margin of 24,500 votes which was 18.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.56% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Rajshekar Baswaraj Patil of INC won this seat beating Subhash Kallur of BJP by a margin of 21,736 votes which was 18.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 48. Humnabad Assembly segment of the 7. Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwanth Khuba of BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat defeating Eshwar B. Khandre of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bidar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the BidarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Humnabad:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Humnabad are: Siddu Patil (BJP); Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil (INC); Paravej Patil (IND); Naganath Maruti (IMP); Mohammed Abrar Ahmed (KPJP); C M Faiz (JDS); Bank Reddy (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.38%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 66.78%, while it was 66.04% in 2013 and 59.17% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 5.59999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Humnabad went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Humnabad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.48. Humnabad comprises of the following areas of Bidar district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Humnabad constituency, which are: Basavakalyan, Bhalki, Bidar South, Chincholi, Gulbarga Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Humnabad:

The geographic coordinates of Humnabad is: 17°46’52.7"N 77°08’17.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Humnabad

List of candidates contesting from Humnabad Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Siddu PatilParty: BJPProfession: Business, Agriculture and Social WorkNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 45Total assets: Rs 8.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 6.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 5.2 croreSelf income: Rs 79 lakhTotal income: Rs 82.1 lakh

Candidate name: Rajashekhar Basavaraj PatilParty: INCProfession: Business, Agriculture and Social WorkNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 58Total assets: Rs 9.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 36.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 5 croreSelf income: Rs 49.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 55.4 lakh

Candidate name: Paravej PatilParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 34Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 50000Immovable assets:Rs 1 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Naganath MarutiParty: IMPProfession: NilNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 34Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammed Abrar AhmedParty: KPJPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 63Total assets: Rs 11 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C M FaizParty: JDSProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 39Total assets: Rs 22.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 14 croreImmovable assets:Rs 8.2 croreSelf income: Rs 54 lakhTotal income: Rs 62.4 lakh

Candidate name: Bank ReddyParty: AAPProfession: Agriculture and Own BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 36Total assets: Rs 3.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 91 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 48.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.6 croreSelf income: Rs 7.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 7.1 lakh.