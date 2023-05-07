​I’m No Dark Horse for CM Post; Have Built 80 Hanuman Temples in Kalburgi: Kharge | Exclusive

Many were taken by surprise when during an election campaign, in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge gave out a chant related to Bajrang Bali, but with a twist. He said, “Jai Bajrang Bali, break corruption ki nali."

Ever since the ban on Bajrang Dal was incorporated in the Congress manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accusing the Congress of being anti-Hindu.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Kharge said he had built 80 Hanuman temples in his constituency Kalburgi, because people wanted it. He also said that religion and politics must be kept separate, but the BJP does not believe in it.

He also criticised the PM for doing road shows in Bengaluru, while Manipur was burning. Not wanting to engage on who may be the CM if the Congress wins, Kharge virtually ruled himself, saying he was no dark horse.

Edited excerpts:

Bajrang Bali has entered the poll fray. Do you think this issue has put the Congress on the back foot?

They purposely do it during election time. In Goa, they banned the Sri Ram Sena and no one said anything, not even the PM. In this election, because they fear they are losing, they are raising this issue. A majority of people are Hindu here, and everyone worships different gods and deities. Why should politics be merged with religion? The two must be separate. But these people want to mix it and polarise the state.

But when your state chief DK Shivakumar says he will build Hanuman temples if the Congress comes to power, it seems you are on the backfoot…

I don’t know what DK said as I was in Hubballi. But to give an example, in my constituency, I wanted to build roads, etc. But many people came up to me and said they wanted help to renovate or build temples. So I said okay, as I had to respect their faith. You will be surprised to know that in my constituency alone, I renovated and built 80 Hanuman temples. The best part is anyone who belongs to any caste can go there.

What about the ban on Bajrang Dal? Your leaders have said it is not possible for state governments to do such a thing…

Again, I don’t want to comment on what others in my party have said. We will see what can be done if we come to power.

The BJP says it is ironical that the Congress talks about ‘40% commission sarkara’ when many top leaders of the Congress are out on bail?

Tell me one thing. Is a first information report (FIR) on defamation the same as the FIR on murder? We are not the only ones talking about corruption. There are written complaints, some of them were even sent to the PM, president and governor. People are asking this question. We are here to answer this. There are people who are in jail.

Is the Congress unnerved by the PM as trump card and his road shows?

It is the PM’s desire to do road shows, to go from lane to lane. No PM has ever done this. He is doing this because he is afraid. He must not forget that his duty is to people. Manipur is burning, but both the PM and HM don’t care. He wants power, not development or peaceful atmosphere, for his people.

Who will be the CM in case your party wins? Will you be the dark horse?

I am no dark horse. In our party, the MLAs decide. Anyone can become the CM. There have been talks about me becoming the CM many times. But I have done what I had to. Now I want my party to win here.

