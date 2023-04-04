In Karnataka, Majority Of 224 Seats To See Direct Fight Between Congress And BJP

In the 2018 Karnataka elections, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress was defeated, but the party’s performance in terms of vote share remains remarkable. A rise in the party’s vote share from 36.59% in 2013 to 38.14% in 2018 was seen. Nonetheless, in terms of seats won, Congress came up short. In 2018, it decreased from 122 to 80 seats. The main calculation in the state is seat distribution, and that has put Congress in a difficult situation.

Congress must not only raise its own vote share but also lose some seats and gain others in order to regain a decisive majority in 2023. A closer examination of the vote distribution figures reveals that the majority of the 224 assembly constituencies are split between the Congress and the BJP, despite the election in the state being widely perceived as a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and JD(S).

The Congress and the BJP competed in 110 of the 222 districts that held elections in April 2018. Together, the candidates for the Congress and BJP received more than 80% of the votes in these constituencies, with the JDS(S) finishing in a distant third place.

In South Karnataka, the JD(S) party is poised to gain support, but it is losing support throughout the rest of the state. Congress and the BJP are directly vying for nearly half of the seats.

An analysis of all election results in Congress and BJP constituencies since 2008 shows that the JD(S) has won more votes than the major party candidates in 61 constituencies. JD(S) received anywhere from 1% to 14% of the votes cast in these districts. The majority of these seats are in North and Central Karnataka, regions with limited JD(S) presence. In the nine parliamentary constituencies that usually see a three-cornered contest, the Congress’ vote share in 2019 was down by 12.5 percentage points and the JD(S) vote share by 7.76 percentage points.

