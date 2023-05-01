In Karnataka, Poll Season Translates To Increasing Demand For Liquor

Bengaluru is getting heated up at present, both literally and metaphorically. While the scorching heat threatens to burn down the scalp, the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls are heating the political climate. However, both occurrences have led to a common result. The high temperatures, along with the heavy travelling in and out of the city due to election campaigns and rallies have led to a significant increase in the demand for beer in Bengaluru. The temperature has crossed 45 degrees Celsius in many districts and people have been attending rallies and events in the heat. More people are demanding beer after a long and hectic schedule. As a result, beer sales have increased in the capital and bar owners are on Cloud 9.

Advertisement

In the financial year 2022-23, the excise department sold 390.66 lakh boxes of beer. This has brought an additional income of Rs 800 crore to the exchequer. Compared to last year, the amount of beer produced in the state has increased by 45%. As compared to other states, the tax on beer in Karnataka is low, so the sale of beer in the state has increased.

However, the sudden surge in demand has not been met with adequate supply and while beer worth Rs 10 lakh is in demand, the supply is for beer for only worth Rs 2 lakh. This has invariably led to a cost surge as well due to inadequate supply. According to reports, Rs 20 extra is being charged per bottle in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, a bustling metropolis, is widely renowned for its pub scene. The numerous bars in Bengaluru take pride in giving their customers a great experience. The UB Group, which is recognised for its well-known Indian beer, “Kingfisher," was founded by liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya and has its headquarters in Bengaluru. Bangalore has, however, lived up to its reputation as a city that enjoys a beer in the last ten or so years since the introduction of microbreweries in India. It has surpassed all competition to become India’s brewing capital.

Read all the Latest News here