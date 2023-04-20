In Karnataka's Hassan, BJP MLA Preetham Gowda To Go Against His Wife?

In an interesting development, MLA Preetham Gowda’s wife Kavya has filed her nomination paper as an independent candidate from the Hassan constituency. This comes as a surprise as Preetham Gowda himself filed nomination papers as a BJP candidate from the same constituency. Notably, Pritham was absent while his wife filed her papers although supporters of Preetham were there with Kavya.

40-year-old Kavya received her post-graduate degree in pharmacology from Dr B.R. Ambedkar Medical College. Why she submitted the nomination paperwork while her husband is already a candidate is unclear. In case Preetham’s nomination papers were inadvertently disqualified during the examination, Kavya filed her papers as a precaution, according to BJP insiders. Once the MLA’s candidature had been approved following the paper’s review, she would withdraw her papers. It remains to be seen if she withdraws her papers after her husband’s candidature is confirmed or if she faces off against her husband in the upcoming polls.

Preetham Gowda is thought to be a strong candidate from the constituency, which has long been a JD(S) stronghold. Preetham Gowda ran for office for the first time in 2018 from the Hassan Assembly constituency and won. He outpolled JD(S) candidate HS Prakash by 13,000 votes.

According to reports, he was a key factor in the BJP winning the 2019 Krishnarajpet by-election. Preetham Gowda had been in charge of the campaign in the constituency, along with BY Vijayendra, the son of BS Yediyurappa, and Ashwath Narayan, former deputy chief minister.

HP Swaroop Prakash, the JD(S) candidate from Hassan, will file his nomination papers in Hassan on Thursday. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, and JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim are likely to participate in the nomination process.

