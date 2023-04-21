In Yediyurappa’s Shivamogga, Stalwarts Make Way For A New Generation On Netas

The younger son of BS Yediyurappa, BY Vijayendra, has already submitted his nomination papers for the Shikaripur seat. This seems to be a symptom of a new generation entering politics in Karnataka, particularly in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa’s home district.

Shivamogga, one of the political hotspots of Karnataka, seems to be ushering in a new era of politics. Shivamogga is a prosperous Western Ghats district and has always been the political center of Karnataka

Advertisement

Four Chief Ministers, including S. Bangarappa, as well as numerous other well-known people and widespread public movements have come from this area. With the exception of 1999–2004, Shivamogga was under Yediyurappa’s rule for 40 years. His older son BY Raghavendra was the Shikaripura MLA when he relocated to New Delhi as an MP from Shimoga in 2014–18. Since 1983, Yediyurappa has nine times represented Shikaripur. His younger son is contesting from this seat in the Karnataka elections 2023.

Yediyurappa is not the only BJP political biggie to hang his boots from Shivamogga. KS Eshwarappa has also announced his retirement from electoral politics like his one-time colleague Yediyurappa.

Eshwarappa was an MLA from Shivamogga since 1989 and has contested every election since then, losing twice. He had recently conveyed to the BJP’s central leadership his wishes to retire from electoral politics.

Eshwarappa was, however, hopeful that the BJP would grant a ticket to his son, considering his long association with the constituency. Unlike Yediyurappa, he failed to get his son a ticket. Channabasappa from the Lingayat community was granted a ticket instead.

Advertisement

From the other side of the political spectrum, 90-year-old Kagodu Thimmappa from Congress, a former MLA from Sagar, has also announced his retirement from electoral politics. His daughter Rajanandini defected to the BJP after being denied a ticket from Congress.

Read all the Latest News here