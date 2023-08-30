INDIA Will Defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Says Akhilesh Yadav

A day before a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the alliance will defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Yadav added that his party and its allies are ready to face elections anytime.

"The country wants a change. INDIA is going to defeat the BJP (in 2024). The Samajwadi Party and its allies are ready for the election — be it early or later," a statement quoted Yadav as telling reporters in Sitapur. Yadav was in Sitapur to condole the death of former party MLA Rampal Yadav.

"Farmers, youths, labourers and the poor are angry and upset by the policies and decisions of the BJP government. The BJP has broken the hopes of the poor. The BJP wants to keep the poor as slaves," he alleged. Leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave in Mumbai starting Thursday, during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.