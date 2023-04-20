Insulting to Threaten Kannadigas: Priyanka Gandhi on Nadda's 'Modi's Blessings' Remark

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused BJP chief JP Nadda of "threatening" voters in Karnataka with the withdrawal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" if they do not vote for the BJP, and said his remarks were an "insult" to the Kannadigas.

Her attack came over Nadda's remarks in Karnataka, saying, "Karnataka mein vikas ki ganga behti rahe esliye main kamal ke nishan par vote maangne aaya hoon. Karnataka mein vikas chalta rahe, nirantar chalta rahe, ye chunav ka mudda hai. Jo Modi ji ka aashirvaad hai usse kahin Karnataka vanchit na ho jaye esliye mera aapse nivedan hai ki aapne kamal ko jitana hai aur Karnataka ke vikas ko aage badhana hai (Vote for the lotus symbol to ensure the development continues in Karnataka. Development continuing in a constant manner in the state is an issue in the elections. I appeal to you to vote for the lotus symbol and take forward development so that the state is not devoid of Modi ji's blessings)."

Reacting to the remarks, Priyanka Gandhi said the Kannadigas have built their great state with their own sweat and blood.

"It's insulting to threaten them with the withdrawal of the Prime Minister's 'blessings' if they do not vote BJP. Every Kannadiga must vote freely for the future of Karnataka, it's pride, and its prosperity," the Congress general secretary said.

Tagging a video of Nadda's remarks, the Congress tweeted that Karnataka deserves better than the BJP's "threats".

"BJP President J P Nadda's warning to Kannadigas is a wake-up call. It's time to show the corrupt 40% BJP government the door and prove that Karnataka doesn't need Modi," the party said.

