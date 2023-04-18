Jagadish Shettar's Wife Breaks Down As He Returns Home After Joining Congress

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar was among those left disgruntled for not being granted a BJP ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections. Resultantly, he quit the party. The former CM joined Congress in the presence of many leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. After his formal induction into the party in Bengaluru, Shettar returned to his home in Hubbali. As he returned home, his wife Shilpa Shettar reportedly broke down.

Shilpa was standing as part of the reception group awaiting him and could not control her emotions on seeing Shettar. He was seen comforting his wife and he became emotional.

Speaking to News 18, Shilpa Shettar said, “My husband is an invincible leader, and I am confident that no one can defeat my husband. When my husband joined the BJP, it was a barren land. My husband laid the foundation of a building on the land and made BJP what it is in Karnataka. However, now they have made him leave the party."

She also called her husband’s quitting the BJP a conspiracy by some people. “He did not ask for the post of CM, he did not ask for the post of minister. But he had asked for a respectful farewell," she further said.

Shilpa Shettar questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had not noticed all this and expressed outrage against the high command. She said that her husband joined Congress to save his self-esteem. Shilpa said that the entire state knew who was responsible for Shettar’s exit from BJP and yet their names would not be taken.

She assured everyone that her husband would continue his winning streak in Hubli in the upcoming elections as well.

Karnataka goes to poll on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

