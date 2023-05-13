Constituency No.103 Jagalur (Jagaluru) (ಜಗಳೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Davangere (ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ) district of Karnataka. Jagalur is part of Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Jagaluru) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jagalur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Jagalur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 103. Jagalur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Jagalur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 21.82%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,914 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,425 were male and 92,479 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jagalur in 2023 is 969 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,87,914 eligible electors, of which 96,402 were male, 93,705 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,330 eligible electors, of which 85,807 were male, 81,523 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,45,628 eligible electors, of which 74,921 were male, 70,707 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jagalur in 2018 was 64. In 2013, there were 36 service voters registered in the constituency and 33 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S V Ramachandra of BJP won in this seat defeating H.P.Rajesh of KJP by a margin of 29,221 which was 19.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.22% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H P Rajesh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating S.V.Ramachandra of KJP by a margin of 36,890 votes which was 27.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.88% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, S V Ramachandra of INC won this seat beating H.P.Rajesh of BJP by a margin of 2,791 votes which was 2.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 103. Jagalur Assembly segment of the 13. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. G M Siddeshwar of BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat defeating H B Manjappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DavanagereLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Jagalur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Jagalur are: S V Ramachandra (BJP); Raghavendra K R (IND); P Ajjayya (IND); Nagaraja M (IND); Mallapura Devaraj (JDS); H P Rajesh (IND); G Swamy (SP); Diwakara O (IND); D Thippeswamy (IND); Bheemappa G N (IND); B Devendrappa (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.17%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.08%, while it was 78.98% in 2013 and 72.04% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.09% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jagalur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Jagalur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.103. Jagalur comprises of the following areas of Davangere district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Jagalur constituency, which are: Harapanahalli, Kudligi, Molakalmuru, Challakere, Holalkere, Mayakonda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Jagalur:

The geographic coordinates of Jagalur is: 14°33’44.3"N 76°14’44.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jagalur

List of candidates contesting from Jagalur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S V Ramachandra

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 14.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10 crore

Self income: Rs 69.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 74.2 lakh

Candidate name: Raghavendra K R

Party: IND

Profession: Private job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P Ajjayya

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculturist / Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 22.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraja M

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallapura Devaraj

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 95 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: H P Rajesh

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Ex-MlAs Salary and Allowance

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 9.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.6 crore

Self income: Rs 19 lakh

Total income: Rs 19 lakh

Candidate name: G Swamy

Party: SP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3700

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Diwakara O

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D Thippeswamy

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bheemappa G N

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 38088

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Devendrappa

Party: INC

Profession: Retired Govt. Employee and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 61.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.