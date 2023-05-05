Jalandhar By-Polls: Parties Unleash Star Campaigners for High-Stake Battle

With only a few days remaining in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-polls, all political parties have unleashed their star campaigners for the high-stake battle. AAP national convenor, Union Ministers from BJP and Congress bigwigs have been campaigning in the constituency ahead of the May 10 polls.

However, what has assumed significance in this by-poll is the entry of a slain Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh into the campaign arena. Though Balkaur has been targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government consistently over the law and order situation, it will be for the first time that he will campaign for Congress in all the nine assembly segments falling in the constituency.

According to Congress sources, Balkaur will spend days in the run-up to the polls on May 10 to campaign against the APP in these assembly segments. “The idea is to make people understand that this government has been a failure on the law and order front. Who else could be a better person than Balkaur whose son became a victim of unchecked gangster activity," commented a leader.

Party sources said that besides accompanying the Congress candidate, Balkaur will also visit the assembly segments separately to create ‘awareness on inept handling’ of the law and order situation in the state by the AAP government. “He had been sitting on peaceful dharnas but nothing much has been done by the AAP government. So it was time that he put pressure politically on the party for seeking justice for his son," said a leader from Jalandhar.

AAP is aware of the impact Balkaur could have during the campaign, therefore, in an attempt to negate his influence, the party plans to unleash its top guns in the battle. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will hold road shows on May 6 and 7 to showcase its ‘governance success’. Pre-empting the damage that Balkaur’s speeches could do to AAP, the government has highlighted the action taken in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian’s murder case by arresting Kabaddi federation head Surjan Singh Chatha.

“The Congress is adopting dirty tricks by using Balkaur. They know they have nothing to showcase and hence are trying to use him to draw an emotional connection with the voters. But they will fail as they have nothing to show in terms of their past record," a senior AAP leader campaigning in the constituency said.

AAP has already stationed senior leader and minister Harpal Cheema besides other ministers in the constituency to supervise the poll campaigning.

