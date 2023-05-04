Jalandhar Bypoll: Amarinder Asks People to Vote for Inder Atwal to Strengthen PM Modi’s Hands

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the people to vote for party candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in the Jalandhar bypoll to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Jalandhar by-election will set the tone for the 2024 general elections in Punjab which are very crucial for the country’s future," he said addressing a largely attended public meeting here.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary, will take place on May 10.

Singh maintained that the country needed Modi as the prime minister for five more years at least to further strengthen and consolidate its position at global and domestic levels.

He said under Modi’s leadership, India was being looked upon as a great nation as it had emerged strong, powerful and independent in its decision-making.

Singh pointed out how the economy has “stabilised" during the BJP government compared to other countries like the United States where banks are crashing and the economy is in dire straits.

The BJP leader lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, saying it had completely “failed" the people’s expectations despite getting a landslide victory and a sweeping mandate.

He alleged that the AAP government was being dictated from Delhi which is why its priorities were misplaced and quite contrary to the expectations of the people of Punjab.

He said there was a massive exodus of youth from Punjab as they were migrating to foreign countries because there were no jobs in the state.

Singh the AAP government has “miserably failed" in its promise of providing jobs to the people.

Making a strong case for Atwal, Singh said he had a vast experience of serving the people.

Besides, the Atwal family had served the people of Punjab for two generations with a clean and spotless record, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Atwal appealed to the people to vote for him to ensure the development and welfare of the state.

