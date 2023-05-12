Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Security Beefed Up for Counting Day

Security has been tightened and all other arrangements put in place for Saturday’s counting of votes for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll that witnessed a four-corner battle among the BJP, Congress, SAD and the ruling AAP.

Counting will begin at 8 am, officials said on Friday, adding that security has been beefed up in and around the counting centers set up at the office of the Director Land Records and Sports College Complex in Kapurthala Road.

Prominent among the nineteen candidates in the fray are the AAP’s Sushil Rinku, Congress’ Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, BJP’s Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal and the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

The bypoll, held on May 10, recorded a voter turnout of 54.70%, the officials said.

The turnout was well below the 63.04% recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Of the 16,21,800 (16.21 lakh) eligible voters, 8,87,154 (8.87 lakh) exercised their franchise.

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

AAP fielded former MLA Rinku, who joined the party after quitting the Congress, while Atwal moved to the BJP from the SAD.

Backed by the Bahujan Samaj Party, the SAD fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, its two-time MLA from Banga. The Congress nominated Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.

The ruling AAP is hoping to mark its presence in the Lok Sabha by registering a victory in the bypoll. A win will be a boost for the party, which had faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Sangrur, just three months after it stormed to power in March 2022.

The bypoll is also being seen as a test of the one-year performance of the Bhagwant Mann-led government, which has been promoting its moves to provide free electricity and jobs to the youths, regularize services of contractual employees, action against corruption and opening of Mohalla Clinics, among others.

The Congress, on the other hand, is looking to retain Jalandhar — considered to be a traditional stronghold for the party, which has remained undefeated from the seat since 1999.

The stakes are also high for the BJP and the SAD after their respective defeats in the assembly elections. The two parties were allies in Punjab before the SAD broke off ties over the now-repealed farm laws in 2020.