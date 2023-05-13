Jamkhandi Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.21 Jamkhandi (Jamakhandi) (ಜಮಖಂಡಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) district of Karnataka. Jamkhandi is part of Bagalkot (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Jamakhandi) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jamkhandi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Jamkhandi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 21. Jamkhandi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Jamkhandi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,957 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,023 were male and 98,929 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jamkhandi in 2023 is 989 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,98,957 eligible electors, of which 1,02,356 were male, 1,01,460 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,718 eligible electors, of which 89,986 were male, 86,732 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,61,554 eligible electors, of which 81,096 were male, 80,458 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamkhandi in 2018 was 140. In 2013, there were 303 service voters registered in the constituency and 288 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud of INC won in this seat defeating Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao of IND by a margin of 2,795 which was 1.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 32.06% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Siddu B Nyamagouda of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jagadish Gudagunti of IND by a margin of 21,152 votes which was 16.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.3% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Kulkarni Shrikanth Subbrao of BJP won this seat beating Siddu. B.Nyamagouda of INC by a margin of 19,690 votes which was 18.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.86% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 21. Jamkhandi Assembly segment of the 3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat defeating Veena Kashappanavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BagalkotLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Jamkhandi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Jamkhandi are: Zare Hasanali (KRJPP); Yakub Kapadewale (JDS); Suresh Bhutaleppa Hanchinal (KRS); Shivanand Babaleshwar (BSP); Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi (IND); Kamaruddin B Mursal (IND); Jagadeesh Shivayya Gudagunti (BJP); Gudusab Ibrahimsab Hyalakar (IND); Belagali Sushilkumar (IND); Anthosh Shankar Savvase (UPP); Anand Siddu Nyamagouda (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.51%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.51%, while it was 74.64% in 2013 and 67.7% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jamkhandi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Jamkhandi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.21. Jamkhandi comprises of the following areas of Bagalkot district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Jamkhandi constituency, which are: Terdal, Athani, Babaleshwar, Bilgi, Mudhol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Jamkhandi:

The geographic coordinates of Jamkhandi is: 16°35’06.7"N 75°21’12.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jamkhandi

List of candidates contesting from Jamkhandi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Zare HasanaliParty: KRJPPProfession: Private Civil Engineer & ContractorNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: OthersAge: 32Total assets: Rs 73.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 25 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 40 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Yakub KapadewaleParty: JDSProfession: Hotel BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: LiterateAge: 47Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suresh Bhutaleppa HanchinalParty: KRSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 36Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 21.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanand BabaleshwarParty: BSPProfession: LabourNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 34Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravi Shivappa PadasalagiParty: INDProfession: Software EngineerNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Post GraduateAge: 45Total assets: Rs 3.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 21.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3.6 croreSelf income: Rs 3.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kamaruddin B MursalParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jagadeesh Shivayya GudaguntiParty: BJPProfession: Industrialist & AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 68Total assets: Rs 57.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 4.3 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 26.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 30.9 croreSelf income: Rs 1.2 croreTotal income: Rs 1.6 crore

Candidate name: Gudusab Ibrahimsab HyalakarParty: INDProfession: Social Work and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 1.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 26.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.2 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Belagali SushilkumarParty: INDProfession: Milk BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 53Total assets: Rs 1.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 85.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 60 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.2 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anthosh Shankar SavvaseParty: UPPProfession: Profession (Tax Consultant and Karate Instruction)Number of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 29Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 2.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Anand Siddu NyamagoudaParty: INCProfession: Agriculture and Chairman, Jamakhandi Sugars LtdNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 40Total assets: Rs 10.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 8.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 2.6 croreSelf income: Rs 30.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 1.5 crore.