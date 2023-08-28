Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » Elections » JD-U leader KC Tyagi Asks AAP to Concentrate on LS Polls for Now

JD-U leader KC Tyagi Asks AAP to Concentrate on LS Polls for Now

Ahead of the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), JD-U senior leader KC Tyagi has given a clear-cut message to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asking it to concentrate on the Lok Sabha elections for now

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

IANS

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 22:07 IST

Patna, India

File photo of JD (U) leader KC Tyagi.
File photo of JD (U) leader KC Tyagi.

Ahead of the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), JD-U senior leader KC Tyagi has given a clear-cut message to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asking it to concentrate on the Lok Sabha elections for now.

The statement of KC Tyagi came a couple of days after the AAP had announced to contest all seats of Bihar in the upcoming assembly election.

AAP national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak had said that due to dirty politics, Bihar is not progressing. Following his statement, the alliance partners of INDIA including JD-U, RJD, Congress and others, have faced an uneasy situation.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • “Bihar assembly election has a time. The alliance partners of opposition parties are concentrating on the Lok Sabha poll and AAP is a part of it," Tyagi said while hinting at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to focus on the Lok Sabha election.

    “Bihar assembly election has time. It will take place in 2025 and a new political equation will form at that time," Tyagi said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 28, 2023, 22:07 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 22:07 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App