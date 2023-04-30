Congress, JD(S) Are 'Signs of Instability'…: PM Modi’s Double-barrel Attack in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress over “infighting" in the party, saying that it has become its recurring feature wherever it is in power. Campaigning for the high-octane Karnataka elections in Belur, the prime minister also targeted JD(S), dubbing it a ‘B-team’ of the Congress. Follow LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi also called both the parties a “sign of instability", and cautioned the people that they can’t afford to give the state’s fortune into their hands.

“This time, Karnataka has decided to end the decades of ‘jod-thod’ (coalition) politics. Congress and JD(S) both are signs of instability. In whichever states Congress governments are remaining, its identity there is because of rivalry between its leaders. You (people) are too seeing what is happening in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh," Modi said.

Sharpening his attack on the grand old party, the prime minister said its leaders’ main objective is to serve a family sitting in Delhi, while JD(S) is completely a “private limited party of a family".

PM Modi was making the remarks at Belur in Hassan district which is the home district of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and is a JD(S) bastion. JD(S) had won six out of seven Assembly seats in the district in 2018, while BJP had won one (Hassan segment) making the saffron party’s first win in the Vokkaliga-dominated district in the recent past.

Dubbing the Deve Gowda-led outfit JD(S) as Congress’ ‘B-team’, the prime minister said it wants to somehow win 15-20 seats, and wants a share in the “loot". “Congress and JDS are only doing the drama and pretending to be different. You can see old videos of Congress and JDS leaders from 2018. They were abusing each other but the election was not even over and they came together," he said.

“Such showoff fights continue between Congress and JD(S) like WWF (wrestling entertainment)…even in Parliament, on every issue, JD(S) and Congress are together," he said.

Modi further said that every vote you cast in favour of JD(S), will go into Congress, adding that voting for Congress means putting a “break" to Karnataka’s development.

Stating that there is one more “unique" connection between Congress and JD(S), the prime minister said, “Karnataka’s Congress unit has to work round-the-clock for one family sitting in Delhi. For every decision, they need to have a green signal from that very family in Delhi. Likewise, the JDS party is a private limited party of a single family. They are spending all their energies on the welfare of their family."

Modi said the BJP is the only party that considers every common family of the state as its own. “BJP thinks about your family and cares for it…," he added.

The BJP is looking to capture Karnataka once again – the only state in the south where it currently holds power. The party has deployed a slew of union ministers and top leaders to campaign for the high-voltage elections.

The elections are scheduled on May 10, while the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(With PTI inputs)

