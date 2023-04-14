Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Elections » JDS Family That Stays Together…: No Hassan for Bahu Bhavani, She Says Work for ‘Party Win’ | 2nd List Here

JDS Family That Stays Together…: No Hassan for Bahu Bhavani, She Says Work for ‘Party Win’ | 2nd List Here

Bhavani, who had set her sights on the seat for the May 10 elections, has now relented after her mentor and father-in-law Deve Gowda, despite his failing health, stepped in to resolve the three-month cold war in the Gowda family

Advertisement

Reported By: Rohini Swamy

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 21:50 IST

Bengaluru, India

H D Kumaraswamy seems to have convinced Deve Gowda (Centre) and the family that the time is not right for sister-in-law Bhavani to contest from Hassan. (Twitter)
H D Kumaraswamy seems to have convinced Deve Gowda (Centre) and the family that the time is not right for sister-in-law Bhavani to contest from Hassan. (Twitter)

It seems like H D Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka chief minister and the man taking the crucial decisions on candidate selection for the Janata Dal (S) (JDS), has been able to convince his family that the “time is not right" for his sister-in-law Bhavani to contest from party stronghold Hassan.

The JDS released its second list of 49 candidates, including the contentious Hassan seat, on Friday. The Hassan seat has been given to Swaroop Prakash, the son of senior JDS leader H P Swaroop.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Hassan’ Bolt: Can JD(S) Supremo Open Door to Beta-Bahu Truce Ahead of K’taka Poll Run?​

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha had announced that Swaroop would be the JDS candidate from Hassan, even before the list was announced.

Bhavani had in January declared herself as JDS’s candidate from Hassan. The demand had not just created a family strife, but also inordinately delayed the second list of candidates.

RELATED NEWS

Bhavani, who had set her sights on the seat for the May 10 elections, relented after her mentor and father-in-law Deve Gowda, despite his failing health, stepped in to resolve the three-month cold war in the Gowda family.

FAMILY DRAMA

Deve Gowda’s elder daughter-in-law Bhavani had been waiting in the trenches for several decades to make her full-fledged debut into state politics as an MLA. She has been a former Hassan zilla panchayat member, and is considered one of the most powerful women in Hassan.

Advertisement

However, Deve Gowda intervened at least thrice to resolve the deadlock. The issue had reached its climax when Bhavani’s sons — Prajwal Revanna (Hassan MP) and Suraj Revanna (Hassan MLC) — along with HD Revanna lent their support to her decision.

ALSO READ | HDK vs HD Revanna: Can Gowdas Ride Out the Storm Before Karnataka Polls Over Assembly Ticket to Bhavani?

Family sources tell News18 even Gowda had suggested that Bhavani consider the Chamaraja seat in Mysuru or Kadur as an alternative. Kadur has now been given to YSV Datta.

Advertisement

After nearly three months, the family feud began to thaw. On Thursday, Revanna and Bhavani were heard appealing to the JDS workers to work for the party’s victory.

A day later, the JDS released its second list of candidates.

FAMILY CONSENSUS

Advertisement

The second list has 49 candidates. The first list of 93 candidates was released on December 19, making it the first party to come out with a list.

With the announcement of JDS candidates like A Manju for Arkalgud, Swaroop Prakash for Hassan, K S Lingesh for Belur and H D Revanna for Holenarsipura shows that in the Deve Gowda family strife, H D Kumaraswamy had his way.

Advertisement

“This was done with family consensus. It has Revanna’s blessing as well," said Kumaraswamy about the list.

YSV Datta, who had recently quit the JDS and joined the Congress did a ‘ghar vapasi’ to the JDS within 89 days on Friday, following an embarrassing Congress snub. The Congress denied him a ticket from Kadur, giving it to Anand K S, a D K Shivakumar loyalist. He even contemplated contesting as an independent.

Datta and Kumaraswamy’s relation had been strained over the past few years. His return to the JDS has sparked tension between the Gowda brothers, Kumarswamy and Revanna, but the latter said that the decision to take back the former Kadur MLA was the wish of their father.

WHEN THERE’S NOWHERE TO GO…

The JDS seems to be the party of choice to contest this election when politicians are denied tickets by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leader Raghu Achar joined the JDS on April 14, while former BJP MLA Doddappa Gouda Patil Naribol, who had defeated former Congress CM Dharam Singh in 2008 and later Singh’s son, Dr Ajay Singh, in 2013 and 2018, also met Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy has said that though he cannot reveal the names of leaders who have met him and expressed interest in joining, his party will soon organize a ‘welcome function’ for all those who left the BJP and Congress.

The second list:

  1. Kudichi: Anand Gulagi
  2. Raibag: Pradeep Malagi
  3. Savadatti: Sourabh Anand Chopra
  4. Athani: Pujya Shashikant Padasalagi Gurugalu
  5. Huballi: Veerbhadrappa Hala Ravi
  6. Kumta: Suraj Soni Nayak
  7. Haliyal: S L Gutnakar
  8. Bhatkal: Nagednra Nayak
  9. Sirsi-Siddapur: Upendra Pai
  10. Yellapur: Dr Nagesh Nayak
  11. Chittapur: Subhachandra Rathod
  12. Kalburgi North: Nasir Hussain Ustad
  13. Ballari City: Ulla Baksha alias Munna
  14. Hagaribomanahalli: Parmeshwarappa
  15. Harappanhalli: N M Noor Ahmed
  16. Siriguppa: Parameshwar Naik
  17. Kampli: Raju Naik
  18. Kollegal: Puttaswamy
  19. Gundlupet: Kadubur Manjunath
  20. Kaup: Sabeeba Samad
  21. Karkala: Srinath Kocchur
  22. Udupi: Dakshath R Shetty
  23. Baindoor: Mansoor Ibrahim
  24. Kundapura: Ramesh Kundapura
  25. Mangalore south: Sumathi Hegde
  26. Kanakapura: Nagaraju
  27. Yelahanka: Munegowda
  28. Sarvagnanagar: Mohammed Mustaf
  29. Yeshwanthpur: Javarai Gowda
  30. Tiptur: Kantha Kumar
  31. Sira: R Ugresh
  32. Hanagal: Manohar Tehsildar
  33. Sindhagi: Vishalaskhi shivanand
  34. Gangavati: H R Chennakeshava
  35. HD Kote: P Jayaprakash
  36. Jevargi: Doddappagouda Shivalingappa gouda
  37. Shahpur: Gurulingappa Gouda
  38. Karwar: Chaithra Kotkar
  39. Suttur: Divya Prabha
  40. Holenarsipura: H D Revanna
  41. Belur: K S Lingesh
  42. Saksleshpura: H K Kumaraswamy
  43. Arakalgud: A Manju
  44. Hassan: Swaroop Prakash
  45. Sravanbeleagola: C N Balakrishna
  46. Mahalxmi layout: Rajanna
  47. Hiriyur: Ravindrappa
  48. Mayakonda: Anandappa
  49. Kadur: YSV Datta

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Rohini SwamyRohini Swamy, Associate Editor at News18, has been a journalist for nearly two d...Read More

first published: April 14, 2023, 21:06 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 21:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures