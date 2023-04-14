JDS Family That Stays Together…: No Hassan for Bahu Bhavani, She Says Work for ‘Party Win’ | 2nd List Here

It seems like H D Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka chief minister and the man taking the crucial decisions on candidate selection for the Janata Dal (S) (JDS), has been able to convince his family that the “time is not right" for his sister-in-law Bhavani to contest from party stronghold Hassan.

The JDS released its second list of 49 candidates, including the contentious Hassan seat, on Friday. The Hassan seat has been given to Swaroop Prakash, the son of senior JDS leader H P Swaroop.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha had announced that Swaroop would be the JDS candidate from Hassan, even before the list was announced.

Bhavani had in January declared herself as JDS’s candidate from Hassan. The demand had not just created a family strife, but also inordinately delayed the second list of candidates.

Bhavani, who had set her sights on the seat for the May 10 elections, relented after her mentor and father-in-law Deve Gowda, despite his failing health, stepped in to resolve the three-month cold war in the Gowda family.

FAMILY DRAMA

Deve Gowda’s elder daughter-in-law Bhavani had been waiting in the trenches for several decades to make her full-fledged debut into state politics as an MLA. She has been a former Hassan zilla panchayat member, and is considered one of the most powerful women in Hassan.

However, Deve Gowda intervened at least thrice to resolve the deadlock. The issue had reached its climax when Bhavani’s sons — Prajwal Revanna (Hassan MP) and Suraj Revanna (Hassan MLC) — along with HD Revanna lent their support to her decision.

Family sources tell News18 even Gowda had suggested that Bhavani consider the Chamaraja seat in Mysuru or Kadur as an alternative. Kadur has now been given to YSV Datta.

After nearly three months, the family feud began to thaw. On Thursday, Revanna and Bhavani were heard appealing to the JDS workers to work for the party’s victory.

A day later, the JDS released its second list of candidates.

FAMILY CONSENSUS

The second list has 49 candidates. The first list of 93 candidates was released on December 19, making it the first party to come out with a list.

With the announcement of JDS candidates like A Manju for Arkalgud, Swaroop Prakash for Hassan, K S Lingesh for Belur and H D Revanna for Holenarsipura shows that in the Deve Gowda family strife, H D Kumaraswamy had his way.

“This was done with family consensus. It has Revanna’s blessing as well," said Kumaraswamy about the list.

YSV Datta, who had recently quit the JDS and joined the Congress did a ‘ghar vapasi’ to the JDS within 89 days on Friday, following an embarrassing Congress snub. The Congress denied him a ticket from Kadur, giving it to Anand K S, a D K Shivakumar loyalist. He even contemplated contesting as an independent.

Datta and Kumaraswamy’s relation had been strained over the past few years. His return to the JDS has sparked tension between the Gowda brothers, Kumarswamy and Revanna, but the latter said that the decision to take back the former Kadur MLA was the wish of their father.

WHEN THERE’S NOWHERE TO GO…

The JDS seems to be the party of choice to contest this election when politicians are denied tickets by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leader Raghu Achar joined the JDS on April 14, while former BJP MLA Doddappa Gouda Patil Naribol, who had defeated former Congress CM Dharam Singh in 2008 and later Singh’s son, Dr Ajay Singh, in 2013 and 2018, also met Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy has said that though he cannot reveal the names of leaders who have met him and expressed interest in joining, his party will soon organize a ‘welcome function’ for all those who left the BJP and Congress.

The second list:

Kudichi: Anand Gulagi Raibag: Pradeep Malagi Savadatti: Sourabh Anand Chopra Athani: Pujya Shashikant Padasalagi Gurugalu Huballi: Veerbhadrappa Hala Ravi Kumta: Suraj Soni Nayak Haliyal: S L Gutnakar Bhatkal: Nagednra Nayak Sirsi-Siddapur: Upendra Pai Yellapur: Dr Nagesh Nayak Chittapur: Subhachandra Rathod Kalburgi North: Nasir Hussain Ustad Ballari City: Ulla Baksha alias Munna Hagaribomanahalli: Parmeshwarappa Harappanhalli: N M Noor Ahmed Siriguppa: Parameshwar Naik Kampli: Raju Naik Kollegal: Puttaswamy Gundlupet: Kadubur Manjunath Kaup: Sabeeba Samad Karkala: Srinath Kocchur Udupi: Dakshath R Shetty Baindoor: Mansoor Ibrahim Kundapura: Ramesh Kundapura Mangalore south: Sumathi Hegde Kanakapura: Nagaraju Yelahanka: Munegowda Sarvagnanagar: Mohammed Mustaf Yeshwanthpur: Javarai Gowda Tiptur: Kantha Kumar Sira: R Ugresh Hanagal: Manohar Tehsildar Sindhagi: Vishalaskhi shivanand Gangavati: H R Chennakeshava HD Kote: P Jayaprakash Jevargi: Doddappagouda Shivalingappa gouda Shahpur: Gurulingappa Gouda Karwar: Chaithra Kotkar Suttur: Divya Prabha Holenarsipura: H D Revanna Belur: K S Lingesh Saksleshpura: H K Kumaraswamy Arakalgud: A Manju Hassan: Swaroop Prakash Sravanbeleagola: C N Balakrishna Mahalxmi layout: Rajanna Hiriyur: Ravindrappa Mayakonda: Anandappa Kadur: YSV Datta

