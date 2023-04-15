JD(S) Promises Subsidy For Farmers And Loan Waiver For Women Groups

The political parties in Karnataka are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters and have been making numerous promises in their campaigns and manifesto. Former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy released the election manifesto of their party Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday. JD(S) has promised numerous benefits including loan waiver for women groups and monthly financial assistance to auto drivers if it comes to power in the state.

Deve Gowda said that if JD(S) comes to power, he will make a committee and implement the promises through it. The party has emphasised on welfare scheme for women and farmers in its manifesto while highlighting ‘Kannada First’ policy. The party has also made several promises for women, youth and the people belonging to SC and ST categories.

“Former Chief Minister Shri HD Kumaraswamy, State President of the party Shri CM Ibrahim released the manifesto of JDS Party’s Pancharatna Yojana - JDS Relief Promise to the People of Karunada - at the residence of former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda this morning," JD(S) tweeted on Saturday.

In its manifesto the party has promised to waive loans taken by women self-help groups and Rs 6,000 allowance for pregnant women for six months. The party has also promised to increase the widow pension to Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 900 per month.

For farmers, the party has promised to give Rs 10,000 subsidy per acre of land. Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to farm labourers will also be given if JD(S) comes to power, according to the manifesto.

As a focus on its Kannada First campaign JD(S) has promised to talk to the Centre to conduct all exams for Central government and defence jobs in Kannada language. It also promised to bring a legislation to provide reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector jobs as well.

JD(S) on Friday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The list included 49 names and instead of Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna, the party fielded HP Swaroop from the Hassan seat. Bhavani is the wife of HD Kumaraswamy’s elder brother and former minister HD Revanna.

