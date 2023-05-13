Constituency No.35 Jevargi (Jewargi) (ಜೇವರ್ಗಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ಕಲ್ಬುರ್ಗಿ) district of Karnataka. Jevargi is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Jewargi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jevargi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Jevargi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 35. Jevargi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Jevargi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.77%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,847 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,404 were male and 1,15,411 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jevargi in 2023 is 991 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,31,847 eligible electors, of which 1,17,804 were male, 1,16,566 female and 33 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,259 eligible electors, of which 1,00,120 were male, 97,139 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,90,121 eligible electors, of which 94,496 were male, 95,625 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jevargi in 2018 was 28. In 2013, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency and 18 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ajay Dharam Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Doddappagowda S. Patil Naribol of BJP by a margin of 16,056 which was 9.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.36% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ajay Dharam Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Doddappa Gouda S. Patil Naribola of BJP by a margin of 36,700 votes which was 25.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.37% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Doddappagouda Shivalingappagoud Patil Naribol of BJP won this seat beating Dharm Singh of INC by a margin of 70 votes which was 0.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 35. Jevargi Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 18 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Jevargi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Jevargi are: Vishwanath Reddy (AAP); Vijaykumar (IND); Vakil Patel (IND); Tippanna M Kinnur (IND); Shivlingappa Kinnur (RSPS); Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi (BJP); Nabisab R Badiger (IND); Mallikarjun Bailappa Nelogi (IND); Dr Maheshkumar Rathod (CPI); Doddappagouda S Patil Naribol (JDS); Chandrakanth Sahukar (IMP); Bheemu D Nelogi (BSP); Basavaraj Kumbar Balichakra (KRS); Ashok Sahu Gogi (KRJPP); Ajay Dharam Singh (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.4%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 69.03%, while it was 73.29% in 2013 and 60.79% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.370000000000005% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jevargi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Jevargi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.35. Jevargi comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Jevargi constituency, which are: Afzalpur, Chittapur, Shahapur, Devar Hippargi, Sindgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Jevargi:

The geographic coordinates of Jevargi is: 16°56’22.6"N 76°38’05.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jevargi

List of candidates contesting from Jevargi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vishwanath Reddy

Party: AAP

Profession: Social Service & PWD Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 43.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Vijaykumar

Party: IND

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vakil Patel

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 21.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51000

Immovable assets:Rs 21 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tippanna M Kinnur

Party: IND

Profession: Furniture Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivlingappa Kinnur

Party: RSPS

Profession: Retried

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 82

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculturist and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 61.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 41.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Nabisab R Badiger

Party: IND

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2000

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjun Bailappa Nelogi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Maheshkumar Rathod

Party: CPI

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 58.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 41.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 75 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Candidate name: Doddappagouda S Patil Naribol

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculturist and Social Worker.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrakanth Sahukar

Party: IMP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 12 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bheemu D Nelogi

Party: BSP

Profession: Coolie

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Kumbar Balichakra

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Sahu Gogi

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 18 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 16 crore

Self income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ajay Dharam Singh

Party: INC

Profession: Social Worker & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 65.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 34 crore

Self income: Rs 20.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 60 lakh.