High-voltage Campaigning for Jharsuguda By-poll: BJP's Pradhan Takes on BJD Govt, CM Patnaik Hits Back

Ahead of the by-poll to the Jharsuguda assembly segment on May 10, high-voltage campaigns were held on Sunday with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rallying for BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathi, while Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged voters to support BJD candidate Deepali Das, the daughter of late Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Campaigning at Kolabira Block, Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the Odisha government over the killing of Cabinet minister Naba Das by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das in Jharsugada earlier this year. “I have sympathy for Dipali Das who lost her father. Odisha government needs to answer why he killed Naba Das," he said.

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died after being shot by the personnel in January. While no explanation was given in the FIR for the attack by Gopal Das, psychiatrists treating the police officer for nearly a decade said he was suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental disease which causes extreme, at times ‘maniac’ mood swings.

Continuing his attack, Pradhan also attacked the ruling BJD government over “lawlessness" in the state in the context of the killing of 15-year-old boy Samarth Agarwal, also in Jharsuguda district. “Lawlessness has developed," Pradhan said.

The Union Minister was referring to the alleged kidnap and murder of Samarth Agrawal, a Class 10 student of Jharsuguda district, for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh in March. The half-burnt body of the victim was later recovered from Bargarh district.

Claiming to “know Naveen Babu closely," Pradhan said, “even cabinet ministers and MLAs cannot meet him." “There are reports that the Chief Secretary has also been unable to meet him since his appointment," he added.

In the evening, the Union Minister held a roadshow in Jharsuguda city to appeal for votes for BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy. BJP State President Manmohan Samal and Sunadragrd MP Juel Oram were also present.

CM Patnaik Slams BJP, Stresses on ‘Decency’ in Elections

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Patnaik campaigned in the Amilipalli area in Jharsuguda and urged voters to support BJD candidate Deepali Das.

Speaking at the rally, he dismissed the opposition and reminded the audience of the importance of decency in elections. The Chief Minister also expressed shock at the opposition’s behaviour towards Deepali, who recently lost her father, and compared it to the mistreatment of the BJD candidate in the Padmapur by-election.

“In the Padmapur by-election, the Opposition abused the BJD candidate. Today in Jharsuguda, the situation is the same towards Deepali. I am shocked by this behaviour towards a girl who has lost her father. I am saddened by the behaviour of the opposition," said Patnaik.

The Chief Minister said that Deepali has a background in higher education and social service. “If you give Deepali a chance to serve, she will do it," he said.

The Jharsuguda by-election is scheduled for 10 May and Monday is the final day of the election campaign.

