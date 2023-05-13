Constituency No.4 Kagwad (Kagvad, Kagawad) (ಕಾಗವಾಡ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Kagwad is part of Chikkodi (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kagvad, Kagawad) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kagwad election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kagwad and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 4. Kagwad Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kagwad Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.85%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,735 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,902 were male and 85,820 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kagwad in 2023 is 924 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,735 eligible electors, of which 94,848 were male, 87,325 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,213 eligible electors, of which 85,905 were male, 78,296 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,52,975 eligible electors, of which 79,004 were male, 73,971 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kagwad in 2018 was 687. In 2013, there were 878 service voters registered in the constituency and 619 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Shrimant Balasaheb Patil of INC won in this seat defeating Bharamagouda Alagouda Kage of JDS by a margin of 32,942 which was 22.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.99% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Bharamgoud Alagoud Kage of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shrimant Balasaheb Patil of JDS by a margin of 2,887 votes which was 2.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.34% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage of BJP won this seat beating Digvijaya Yashawantrao Pawar Desai of INC by a margin of 8,982 votes which was 8.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 4. Kagwad Assembly segment of the 1. Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP won the Chikkodi Parliament seat defeating Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkodi Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChikkodiLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kagwad:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kagwad are: Vinod Sukhadev Nangare (KRS); Shrimant Balasaheb Patil (BJP); Satteppa Dasharath Kaleli (IND); Satish Bhupal Sanadi (RSPS); Sanjay Shankar Kambale (BSP); Sadanand B Magadum (IND); Rajak Dastageersaheb Mulla (AAP); Mallikarjun Shrishail Gunjiganvi (JDS); Hanamant Bahusab Patil (UPP); Chidanand Krishna Chavan (IND); Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.3%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.08%, while it was 78.69% in 2013 and 70.58% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.22% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kagwad went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kagwad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.4. Kagwad comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kagwad constituency, which are: Chikkodi-Sadalga, Raybag, Kudachi, Athani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sangli & Kolhapur Districts of Maharashtra.

Map location of Kagwad:

The geographic coordinates of Kagwad is: 16°46’06.6"N 74°55’51.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kagwad

List of candidates contesting from Kagwad Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinod Sukhadev Nangare

Party: KRS

Profession: Taxi Driver and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 19.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shrimant Balasaheb Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 33.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.3 crore

Self income: Rs 17.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.6 lakh

Candidate name: Satteppa Dasharath Kaleli

Party: IND

Profession: Retired soldier & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 79.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 69.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satish Bhupal Sanadi

Party: RSPS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjay Shankar Kambale

Party: BSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 13 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sadanand B Magadum

Party: IND

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajak Dastageersaheb Mulla

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjun Shrishail Gunjiganvi

Party: JDS

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 23.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 60 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 14.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanamant Bahusab Patil

Party: UPP

Profession: KULI

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 27649

Liabilities: Rs 95500

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27649

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chidanand Krishna Chavan

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 50 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 18 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.2 crore

Self income: Rs 11.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.7 lakh.