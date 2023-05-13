Constituency No.61 Kanakagiri (Suvarnagiri, Swarnagiri) (ಕನಕಗಿರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Koppal (ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ) district of Karnataka. Kanakagiri is part of Koppal (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Suvarnagiri, Swarnagiri) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kanakagiri election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kanakagiri and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 61. Kanakagiri Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kanakagiri Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,885 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,04,106 were male and 1,05,771 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanakagiri in 2023 is 1016 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,885 eligible electors, of which 1,04,807 were male, 1,06,757 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,620 eligible electors, of which 91,397 were male, 92,223 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,602 eligible electors, of which 84,193 were male, 87,409 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanakagiri in 2018 was 21. In 2013, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency and 14 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Basavaraj Dadesugur of BJP won in this seat defeating Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi of KJP by a margin of 14,225 which was 8.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.38% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Basavaraj Dadhesuguru of KJP by a margin of 5,052 votes which was 3.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.51% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Shivaraj S/O Sangappa Tangadagi of IND won this seat beating Bhavanimath Mukundarao of INC by a margin of 2,183 votes which was 2.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 61. Kanakagiri Assembly segment of the 8. Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat defeating K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the KoppalLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 20 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kanakagiri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kanakagiri are: Yariswamy Nageshappa Kuntoji (AAP); Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa (INC); Sandeep Sanjeevappa Budagumpa (IND); Ramesh (IND); P V Rajagopal (JDS); Kenchappa Lingappa Hirekhed (CPIMLL); K Balappa (BPAP); H Hulugappa (IND); Ganesh (KRS); Charul Venkantramana Dasari (KRJPP); Basavaraj Dadesugur (BJP); B Jnanasundar (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.31%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.2%, while it was 73.99% in 2013 and 56.33% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.890000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kanakagiri went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kanakagiri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.61. Kanakagiri comprises of the following areas of Koppal district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kanakagiri constituency, which are: Kushtagi, Maski, Sindhanur, Siruguppa, Kampli, Gangawati, Yelburga. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kanakagiri:

The geographic coordinates of Kanakagiri is: 15°33’35.6"N 76°33’23.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kanakagiri

List of candidates contesting from Kanakagiri Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yariswamy Nageshappa Kuntoji

Party: AAP

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 17 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.1 crore

Self income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sandeep Sanjeevappa Budagumpa

Party: IND

Profession: Private Work

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 22.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesh

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 33 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30.7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P V Rajagopal

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 12.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kenchappa Lingappa Hirekhed

Party: CPIMLL

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Balappa

Party: BPAP

Profession: Retired Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 41.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Candidate name: H Hulugappa

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 78500

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ganesh

Party: KRS

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Charul Venkantramana Dasari

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.1 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraj Dadesugur

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 97.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 crore

Self income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Candidate name: B Jnanasundar

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 19.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4800

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.