Constituency No.184 Kanakapura (ಕನಕಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Ramanagaram (ರಾಮನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Kanakapura is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kanakapura election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kanakapura and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 184. Kanakapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kanakapura Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.86%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,409 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,09,894 were male and 1,10,504 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kanakapura in 2023 is 1006 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,20,409 eligible electors, of which 1,10,743 were male, 1,11,848 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,011 eligible electors, of which 1,06,143 were male, 1,04,854 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,84,852 eligible electors, of which 94,130 were male, 90,722 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kanakapura in 2018 was 18. In 2013, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency and 13 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, D K Shivakumar of INC won in this seat defeating Narayana Gowda of JDS by a margin of 79,909 which was 42.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 68.52% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, D K Shivakumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating P.G.R Sindhia of JDS by a margin of 31,424 votes which was 17.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.77% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, D K Shivakumar of INC won this seat beating D.M.Vishwanath of JDS by a margin of 7,179 votes which was 5.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 184. Kanakapura Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kanakapura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kanakapura are: Sunil Kumar (IND); Shridhara K R (RPOI); Shivarenuka (IND); Shadakshari A N (IND); R Ashoka (BJP); Nallahalli Srinivas (IND); Nagaraju S J (IND); Manmohan Raj K N (UPP); Mallikarjunaiah (IND); Krs Prashanth Hosadurga (KRS); Krishna N M (BSP); Kempegowda (NBS); E Puttaraju (AAP); D K Shivakumar (INC); B Nagaraju (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.52%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.73%, while it was 83.63% in 2013 and 76.23% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.789999999999992% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kanakapura went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kanakapura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.184. Kanakapura comprises of the following areas of Ramanagaram district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kanakapura constituency, which are: Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Hanur, Malavalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Kanakapura:

The geographic coordinates of Kanakapura is: 12°26’39.1"N 77°25’35.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kanakapura

List of candidates contesting from Kanakapura Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunil KumarParty: INDProfession: FarmerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 29Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 26 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shridhara K RParty: RPOIProfession: Roja Home ProductsNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 13.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 7.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: ShivarenukaParty: INDProfession: News Paper SellerNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 48Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 69924Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shadakshari A NParty: INDProfession: Agriculture and LIC AgentNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 5.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 50000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 16.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5.5 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R AshokaParty: BJPProfession: Agriculturist and Public ServentNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: GraduateAge: 65Total assets: Rs 87.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 9.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 75 croreSelf income: Rs 18.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 74.1 lakh

Candidate name: Nallahalli SrinivasParty: INDProfession: Cable Operator and Items SupplierNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 29Total assets: Rs 11.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 9.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 7.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Nagaraju S JParty: INDProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 92 lakhLiabilities: Rs 19.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 17 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 75 lakhSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Manmohan Raj K NParty: UPPProfession: Senior Associate at GenpactNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 26Total assets: Rs 15500Liabilities: Rs 5.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 15500Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: MallikarjunaiahParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 49Total assets: Rs 22.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 16.7 lakhSelf income: Rs 12400Total income: Rs 12400

Candidate name: Krs Prashanth HosadurgaParty: KRSProfession: LabourNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 42Total assets: Rs 88302Liabilities: Rs 75000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 88302Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishna N MParty: BSPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 16.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 9.3 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: KempegowdaParty: NBSProfession: Self EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 20000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 20000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: E PuttarajuParty: AAPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 51Total assets: Rs 73.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 24 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 62.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 3.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: D K ShivakumarParty: INCProfession: Agriculturist, Businessmen, Educationist and Social WorkerNumber of criminal cases: 19Education: Post GraduateAge: 60Total assets: Rs 1413.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 265.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 273.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1140.4 croreSelf income: Rs 14.2 croreTotal income: Rs 14.4 crore

Candidate name: B NagarajuParty: JDSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: LiterateAge: 58Total assets: Rs 2.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 27 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 58.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.7 croreSelf income: Rs 4.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.7 lakh.