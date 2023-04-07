Home » Elections » Karnataka 2023: EC Appoints 92-Yr-Old Tribal Midwife As Chamarajanagar Poll Ambassador

Karnataka 2023: EC Appoints 92-Yr-Old Tribal Midwife As Chamarajanagar Poll Ambassador

A huge LED screen with Madamma's video will be telecasted and publicized across Chamarajanagar district from April 7 onwards, according to officials

Reported By: Soumya Kalasa

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 12:18 IST

Bengaluru, India

Madamma has also won the Rajyotsava Award for midwifery and for promoting tribal medicine (Image/ News18)
Madamma has also won the Rajyotsava Award for midwifery and for promoting tribal medicine (Image/ News18)

Karnataka is high on election fever, and in an effort to give a boost to the polling percentage, the Election Commission (EC), has nominated ambassadors to create awareness among citizens to come forward and cast their votes. Taking a ‘desi’ route in Chamarajanagar, EC has nominated 92-year-old Madamma, as election ambassador of the district.

Madamma, who hails from the Soliga tribal community, is a unique and laudable choice by EC for the role, as the nonagenarian has spearheaded several movements in her village and is well respected by locals.

She made headlines when she fought for years to get electricity to her village ‘Jeerige Doddi’ in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. After her relentless efforts to power supply to Jeerige Doddi, the housing and infrastructure minister of the state, V Somanna took the authorities concerned to task and directed them to start work immediately.

Known among locals as an expert midwife, Madamma has also won the Rajyotsava Award for midwifery and for promoting tribal medicine. The Karnataka government awarded her the state award-Rajyotsava- in 2022.

EC’s choice of making Madamma an ambassador, instead of a movie star or a celebrity came as a surprise for many.

Meanwhile, Madamma, after a few hours of practice and some help from local school teachers and panchayat officials, recorded her slogan of ‘Election in our right, please vote for the better nation’.

A huge LED screen with Madamma’s video will be telecasted and publicized across Chamarajanagar district from April 7 onwards, according to officials.

first published: April 07, 2023, 12:18 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 12:18 IST
