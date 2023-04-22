Karnataka: AAP Candidate Mentions Having 'Two Wives' in Affidavit to EC, is Married to Twin Sisters

Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka slated for May 10, 2023, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Shankar Dasar, has a rather peculiar detail to mention in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. The 39-year-old politician has mentioned having “two wives", who are twin sisters. Dasar has also mentioned that he has five kids with them both.

Lavanya and Pushpavati are two twin sisters are married to Dasar and all of them live together, the AAP candidate mentioned in the affidavit. “I have given real information to the Election Commission," he said in the affidavit.

Advertisement

According to reports, the candidate he had given similar information to the Election Commission even when he contested the Gram Panchayat elections. Dasar is a resident of Kurugodu taluk of Ballari district.

Also Read: Can a Hindu Man Marry Two Women? As Maha ‘Twin’ Wedding Shocks, a Look at Marriage Laws

According to EC rules, the candidates are supposed to disclose the details of their properties and give details of their family members.

However, people are mostly interested in knowing how much a candidate’s assets were in the previous election and how much has it increased now. But Shankar’s announcement of having two wives mentioned in the affidavit left people in splits.

Meanwhile, after the scrutiny of nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election on Friday, seven nominations were rejected in Dakshina Kannada district and three in Udupi, officials said.

In Dakshina Kannada, nominations of 72 candidates were received while in Udupi, the number of papers that were complete and in accordance with the prescribed format were 39.

Advertisement

April 24 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

Also Read: Two Women Marry The Same Guy On One Condition

Read all the Latest Politics News here