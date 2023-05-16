Karnataka CM News: Kharge Expected to Announce Next CM on Wednesday in Bengaluru

Curated By: News Desk
Karnataka CM News Updates: Amid the suspense over the name of the new Karnataka Chief Minister, state Congress president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah met party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. As per ANI sources, no final decision has been taken yet on the Karnataka CM post. Read More
Two frontrunners for the Karnataka CM post- DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah- met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Tuesday and expressed their views on who should head the government in the state where the party registered a landslide victory in the assembly elections. According to sources, Shivakumar said he has no problem if Kharge becomes the chief minister. However, he said if he is not given the CM post then he will sit as an MLA in the assembly and he is not open to any other offer. Read More
Amid tussle over Karnataka chief minister post, former CM Siddaramaiah met party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Later he reached AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal’s residence. When asked by the media about the media, he said, “I do not want to say anything."
Several rounds of meetings took place on Tuesday as Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah met party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi amid intense lobbying for the CM’s post. Both the leaders, who are top contenders for the position, met Kharge separately in the national capital. Read More
As per ANI sources, no final decision has been taken yet on the Karnataka CM post. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has met all the stakeholders and now the final call will be taken by him in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The announcement can be delayed until tomorrow and announcement can be made in Bengaluru itself.
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday alleged ‘Talibanisation’ has started in the state after the victory of the Congress in the Assembly polls and those indulging in “anti-national activities" are “rising up" to destroy peace. Read More
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar leaves from the residence of the party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.
Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar (DKS), elected recently as an MLA for the eighth time in Karnataka and in the fight for the post of the Karnataka Chief Minister, is a bold, passionate, skillful strategist known for his assiduous grassroots management and strong financial muscle, as well as his emotional side. Read More
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has reached party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi amid the chaos over the selection of state Chief Minister.
On decision on Karnataka Chief Minister, state Congress leader UT Khader told news agency ANI, “High Command has taken the opinions of all the representatives. The High Command and the senior leaders will sit together and they will finalise. Congress is a 100-year-old party. We have seen such things many times. This is a small matter for the party to solve and they will solve it. Don’t worry."
On reports claiming him resigning, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, “If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them…Some of them are reporting that I will resign…My mother is my party, I built this party. My high command, my MLA, my party are there - 135."
Minutes before leaving for New Delhi, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar — one of the two contenders for the Karnataka chief ministerial post — said on Tuesday that he will neither “backstab nor blackmail". “If am eligible (for CM post), they will give me. Why worry?" he asked. “Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don’t want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," he said at Bengaluru airport. Read More
As Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is holding parlays of meetings to decide the next chief minister of Karnataka, former party chief Rahul Gandhi reached his residence in Delhi on Tuesday to ensure “no further political drama" over the government formation in the southern state.
Sources privy to the development told CNN News18 that Rahul Gandhi does not want the political disagreements regarding the CM post in Karnataka to drag on any further and therefore, wants a decision as soon as possible. READ MORE
Tumakuru, Karnataka | Supporters of Congress leader G Parameshwara staged a protest demanding CM post for him.
Despite successfully implementing a slew of developmental projects, massive drubbing in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls has come as a major blow to the overconfident BJP, say experts.
From Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to Upper Bhadra River Project, from fancy new International airport in Shivamogga to state-of-the art Terminal 2 at the Bengaluru International airport, BJP had just delivered projects which would ensure future growth of the state.
Besides constructing new medical colleges at Yadgir, Haveri which are considered as most backward districts, the party also built a medical college at Chikmagalur and Chikkaballapur and planned a new airport in Hassan. It also upgraded railway stations at Davanagere, Hospet and Belagavi, the experts opine. (IANS)
“Congress president will take a decision based on the observers’ report. There is no delay, we are following the process," says Congress leader BK Hariprasad on the decision on Karnataka CM
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who is a contender for the Karnataka chief minister’s position, in an exclusive chat with News18 called “rumour and gossip" when asked about the speculation that the Congress high command has already chosen K Siddaramaiah for the top post while he will be offered the Deputy CM chair.
News18 spoke to Shivakumar before he left for New Delhi today to meet the Congress high command.
“Gossips, people create gossip. All political parties, media and friends in party also create gossip. I was asked to go there (Delhi) but I couldn’t because I had fever. Let us not get carried away with all these gossips," DK Shivakumar told News18. READ MORE
Rahul Gandhi has reached Congress Chief Mallikargun Kharge’s residence to ensure no further political drama in Karnataka. He doesn’t want this to drag on and therefore, wants a decision as soon as possible, said sources.
Supporters of Former DyCM G Parameshwara in Tumkuru demand Congress high command make him the CM, They put up posters saying ‘G Parameshwara must become Dalit CM’.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar separately (no time fixed yet). Then there will be a joint meeting, following which there will be an internal meeting of high command to decide on the Chief Ministerial candidate, The announcement may be delayed till tomorrow, sources told CNN News18.
Newly elected Karnataka Congress MLAs arrived at the residence of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi amid ongoing talks in the party for the next Karnataka CM.
As the three observers appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge submitted their report before him, party leader B.K. Hariprasad said that “secret ballots" were used for voting in the CLP meeting and soon a decision on the chief ministerial post will be taken.
Speaking to IANS over phone from Bengaluru, Hariprasad said, “Yes, secret ballot was used for polling in Karnataka during the CLP meeting. And then a one line resolution was passed authorising Kharge to take a call on CLP leader."
He said that all the observers have gone to Delhi as the process to elect the new chief minister needs to be completed. “The report will be submitted with the Congress president and on the basis of which, Khargeji will need to appoint the future chief minister of the state," Hariprasad said.
“Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the issue (of deciding Karnataka CM). DK Shivakumar is coming today, after that, the AICC president and other leaders will sit together and discuss the issues," said Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh.
In its quest to balance the caste equation, the BJP is also searching for a suitable candidate to take up the role of Leader of Opposition. The emergence of the BJP as the primary opposition with 66 seats has led to the consideration of four top contenders for the position of leader of opposition.
“Not just Kateel, the entire BJP unit from the morcha level all the way to the top will be overhauled. This will happen only after the central leadership analyses what went wrong and why voters were not convinced that the BJP should be in power. The party needs a strong organiser and leader who can ensure the BJP wins 25 of the 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," said a senior BJP functionary. READ MORE
The sources informed news agency IANS that the high command has suggested the leaders share the power for two-and-a-half years each.
Shivakumar argued that the chief ministers deputed for the first term have not vacated their posts to give chance to others in states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He is insisting for the first term, as per the sources.
Meanwhile, senior top leaders are conducting meetings on the next move in case the issue is not resolved soon.
“Sonia Gandhi is our role model…Congress is family for everyone. Our constitution is very much important, so we have to protect everyone’s interest: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrives at Bengaluru airport as he leaves for Delhi amid ongoing talks in the Congress party for the next Karnataka CM.
“So far no one-to-one discussion has happened…Siddaramaiah is already in Delhi, DK will reach and together discussion will happen…They both will sit together and take a decision on this, somebody alone cannot take a decision…We leave it to the high command to take a proper decision and they will take a proper decision," said Congress MLA NA Harris, who is heading to Delhi with DK Shivakumar.
Shivakumar, who arrived in Delhi in the morning from Bengaluru, reached Kharge’s residence a little after 5 pm and held deliberations over the post of chief minister of Karnataka. He left after a 30-minute meeting and did not speak to the media.
Rahul Gandhi met Kharge and discussed government formation in the southern state. He drove to Kharge’s residence and held a closed-door meeting with the Congress chief for almost an hour and a half. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting.
Shivakumar had cancelled his visit to the national capital thrice on Monday citing health issues after he and Siddaramaiah were called by the central leadership for discussions. The Kanakapura MLA, talking to the media on Monday evening said, “My health is not permitting me (to go to Delhi). I have a stomach problem, blood pressure, and fever. Tomorrow I will reach”.
The three central observers, who interacted with party MLAs on their choice for the CM’s post after the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday, briefed Kharge and submitted their report. After the meeting, Surjewala said the party was not in a hurry and would take a decision after wider consultations.
“The observers have submitted the report to the Congress president. We will hold consultations with all senior state leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and after that, a decision will be taken by the Congress president,” he said.
Both the leaders have staked a claim on the chief minister’s post and are indulging in hectic lobbying.
Amid various claims about the number of MLAs supporting him and Siddaramaiah for the CM’s post, Shivakumar had said that his strength is 135 as under his presidency in Karnataka the party had won the seats.
The move by Shivakumar, seen by many as a “pressure tactic” to assert his claim on the top post, indicated that the leadership war in the southern state is far from over.
The CLP had on Sunday passed a resolution authorising party president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the chief ministerial nominee. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have never hidden their CM ambitions.
Meanwhile, the BJP is reportedly considering the names of former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R Ashoka for the post of the leader of the opposition and the deputy floor leader in the Karnataka assembly.
The swearing-in ceremony for the chief minister will be held on May 18, to which all like-minded parties will be invited.
In the just-concluded Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress scored a massive victory with 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the JD(S) bagged 66 and 19 seats, respectively.