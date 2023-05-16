Karnataka CM News: Kharge Expected to Announce Next CM on Wednesday in Bengaluru

Kharge has met all the stakeholders and now the final call will be taken by him in consultation with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The announcement can be delayed until tomorrow and can be made in Bengaluru itself. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are frontrunners for the top post after the Congress staged a stunning victory in the Karnataka assembly polls by winning 135 out of 224 seats.

Shivakumar, who arrived in Delhi in the morning from Bengaluru, reached Kharge’s residence a little after 5 pm and held deliberations over the post of chief minister of Karnataka. He left after a 30-minute meeting and did not speak to the media.

Rahul Gandhi met Kharge and discussed government formation in the southern state. He drove to Kharge’s residence and held a closed-door meeting with the Congress chief for almost an hour and a half. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

Shivakumar had cancelled his visit to the national capital thrice on Monday citing health issues after he and Siddaramaiah were called by the central leadership for discussions. The Kanakapura MLA, talking to the media on Monday evening said, “My health is not permitting me (to go to Delhi). I have a stomach problem, blood pressure, and fever. Tomorrow I will reach”.

The three central observers, who interacted with party MLAs on their choice for the CM’s post after the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday, briefed Kharge and submitted their report. After the meeting, Surjewala said the party was not in a hurry and would take a decision after wider consultations.

“The observers have submitted the report to the Congress president. We will hold consultations with all senior state leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and after that, a decision will be taken by the Congress president,” he said.

Both the leaders have staked a claim on the chief minister’s post and are indulging in hectic lobbying.

Amid various claims about the number of MLAs supporting him and Siddaramaiah for the CM’s post, Shivakumar had said that his strength is 135 as under his presidency in Karnataka the party had won the seats.

The move by Shivakumar, seen by many as a “pressure tactic” to assert his claim on the top post, indicated that the leadership war in the southern state is far from over.

The CLP had on Sunday passed a resolution authorising party president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the chief ministerial nominee. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have never hidden their CM ambitions.

Meanwhile, the BJP is reportedly considering the names of former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R Ashoka for the post of the leader of the opposition and the deputy floor leader in the Karnataka assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony for the chief minister will be held on May 18, to which all like-minded parties will be invited.

In the just-concluded Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress scored a massive victory with 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the JD(S) bagged 66 and 19 seats, respectively.