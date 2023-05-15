Karnataka Election Results LIVE: DKS Says Loyalty Will Pay Royalty, Cancels Delhi Visit Due to 'Stomach Infection'

Curated By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 23:19 IST
Bengaluru, India
Amid suspense over CM, DK Shivakumar said you will not get fruit without root, apparently making a strong pitch for the top post.
Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala dismissed speculations about party picking Siddaramaiah as the chief minister and said a meeting is underway to take a decision.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said loyalty will pay royalty. “I leave everything on high command," he said.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the people of Karnataka are wiser and they will remain vigilant and defeat these mischievous attempts of the BJP to disturb social harmony.
Siddaramaiah hails from a remote village called Siddaramanahundi in Mysore district and belongs to the Kuruba (shepherd) community.
Siddaramaiah is the second CM in Karnataka’s history to complete a full five years in office.
He joined the Congress party only in 2006 after being a member of various Janata Parivar factions.
In 2013, Siddaramaiah led Congress to a majority and became the chief minister.
Congress leader Vivek Bansal said the government in Karnataka is going to be a stable government and there is nothing to worry.
Siddaramaiah will become the next chief minister of Karnataka, top sources confirmed to CNN-News18.
As the suspense over the CM continues, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are senior Congress leaders. “Both led this fight from the front, both did their best to strengthen the party…but only can become the Karnataka CM, let’s see what is the opinion of the members of CLP," he said.
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan, who has also been a sharp critic of the BJP, penned a long note congratulating Rahul Gandhi on his party’s win in the Karnataka elections.
Haasan attributed Congress’ win to the success of Rahul Gandhi’s pan-India foot march Bharat Jodho Yatra, comparing him to Mahatma Gandhi. Haasan wrote, “Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, Heartiest Congratulations for this significant victory! Just like Gandhiji, you walked your way into people’s hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people. You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also the manner of victory!"
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said he will not be travelling to Delhi due to a “stomach infection".
Congress observers for Karnataka met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. They are likely to submit a report on the CLP meeting held in Bengaluru to Kharge.
Sushil Shinde, Congress central observer for Karnataka reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi.
Jitender Singh, one of the Congress central observers for Karnataka reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi.
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala took a veiled dig at the Congress by asking it to safeguard its newly elected Karnataka MLAs from being poached by the BJP as was allegedly done by the saffron party in Goa amidst the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Terming the Congress as being weak and incapable of taking on the BJP on its own, the CPI(M) batted for a state-wise alliance to defeat the saffron party in the 2024 general elections.
All eyes are now riveted on the Congress’ central leadership that will pick the new Karnataka chief minister, a decision preceded by intensive consultations, one-on-one interaction with MLAs and even a ‘secret ballot’.
After the Congress party’s stupendous victory in the May 10 assembly polls, intense lobbying for the chief minister’s post in Karnataka started for former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar.
The party faces the uphill task of satisfying the two camps and is working on a ‘formula’.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said the high command will decide the CM. “It’s my birthday today, I’ll meet my family. Afterwards,I’ll leave for Delhi. Under my leadership, we’ve 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party’s high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka & I did it," he said.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah reached Delhi to meet the top leadership of the party. Congress is yet to announce the CM of Karnataka.
After BJP’s defeat in assembly elections, outgoing Karnataka chief minister Bommai met RSS leaders in Bengaluru and held discussions on the poll outcome, organising the party for the future.
Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said the observers will submit their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge by tonight. “We will soon form the government in Karnataka," he said.
After its win in Karnataka where it had blamed the outgoing BJP administration there of being a “40 per cent commission" government, the Congress on Monday took a dig at the ruling LDF in Kerala by terming it as an “80 per cent commission" regime. Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala contended that a second term in power has boosted the “arrogance" of the ruling Left and the Chief Minister of Kerala.
He also accused the LDF government of being “submerged" in corruption.
“If it was 40 per cent commission in Karnataka, here (in Kerala) they are taking 80 per cent commission," Chennithala said at a press conference held here in connection with the alleged Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera scam.
Even as all three observers appointed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are returning to Delhi to submit their report before him, party leader B.K. Hariprasad said that “secret ballots" were used for voting in the CLP meeting and soon a decision on the chief ministerial post will be taken.
Speaking to IANS over phone from Bengaluru, Hariprasad said, “Yes, secret ballot was used for polling in Karnataka during the CLP meeting. And then a one line resolution was passed authorising Kharge to take a call on CLP leader."
He said that all the observers have gone to Delhi as the process to elect the new chief minister needs to be completed.
“The report will be submitted with the Congress president and on the basis of which, Khargeji will need to appoint the future chief minister of the state," Hariprasad said.
Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant DK Shivakumar has told News18 that he has left the decision to the Congress high command, and has not discussed any “formula". It is now learnt that Shivakumar will be going to Delhi after earlier saying that he won’t, while former CM Siddaramaiah has already left for the national capital in a “jubilant mood".
“I have not discussed anything, I have left it to the high command," Shivakumar told News18. Top Congress sources also said they are not discussing any formula and no one has given one. “Last night, the observers spoke to the MLAs and took in writing all the names. A report has been made and handed over to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge…as of now, an announcement is likely tomorrow," a Congress leader told News18. READ MORE
Congress leader and central observer for the legislature party meeting Sushil Kumar Shinde on Monday said senior leaders Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar — seen to be front-runners for the post of Karnataka Chief Minister — would be called to Delhi for consultations, if required.
“We observers along with Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and General Secretary (Organisation) [K C Venugopal] will go to Delhi," Shinde told reporters.
“Our report (based on feedback received at the Congress Legislaure Party meeting) is secret, which we can’t divulge. Only our party president Mallikarjun Kharge can reveal it," he said.
If required, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah will later be called to Delhi, he pointed out.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over its defeat in the Karnataka elections, saying the lesson from the poll outcome was that one cannot sell the same product, repeat the same lies or play the communal card all the time.
In a tweet, Sibal said, “Lesson from Karnataka outcome: You can’t: sell the same product, repeat the same lies, spew venom, vilify the past, align with a corrupt government and call others corrupt, play the communal card, all the time!"
Earlier on Sunday, Sibal had urged the Congress to “win people’s hearts" for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.
Amidst the power tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, supporters of G Parameshwar protested demanding a Dalit CM for the state
Supporters of G Parameshwar including the Mayor and corporators of Tumakuru city gathered with a portrait of former Dy CM G Parameshwar with sloganeering demanding a Dalit CM for the state.
Amid the tussle for the post of Karnataka Chief Miniter, former CM Siddaramaiah left for Delhi to meet the party high command before the final call for the top post.
However, another front-runner for the post, DK Shivakuar, have decided to stay back in Bengaluru and await the party’s decision, said sources.
AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said Latha Mallikarjun, who has got elected as an independent from Harapanahalli Assembly segment has extended unconditional support to the Congress party in the State.
Latha Mallikarjun, is daughter of veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, late M P Prakash.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar is expecting his special ‘gift’ from Party on his birthday on Monday as he awaits the High Command’s final call on who will be the next Chief Minister of the state.
Shivakumar, who was expected in Delhi on Monday to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M Mallikarjun Kharge before the final call on the CM post, said he has not decided on going to the national capital yet, as he has ‘rituals at my home’ for his birthday. READ MORE
“Secret ballot was conducted and a single-line resolution was passed. They (Observers) also spoke to each MLA and took their opinion both verbally & in writing. The decision has been sent to Delhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will take a decision after talking to Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi," Congress leader BK Hariprasad on the decision on Karnataka CM.
As the mystery over the next chief minister of Karnataka continues, state Congress president DK Shivakumar, a frontrunner for the top post, said “loyalty will pay royalty”.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Shivakumar dismissed the reports of Siddaramaiah being selected as the chief minister.
“I don’t know anything… Media is doing gossip. I was asked to go to Delhi because of my health, I did not go. I am not a part of the high command, we are the workers of the party. The party will take a final call,” he said.
Former CM Siddaramaiah is likely to become the next chief minister of Karnataka after the landslide victory of Congress in the recently concluded Assembly elections, top sources told CNN-News18.
Congress central observers for Karnataka met party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi today.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday passed a unanimous resolution authorising party chief Kharge to pick its leader, who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also held informal talks to choose the leader of the opposition and the deputy floor leader in the Karnataka assembly. In the meeting, the names of former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R Ashoka were considered for leading the Opposition in the state, Times of India reported quoting sources.
A senior BJP MLA said that since former CM Bommai has the ability to speak on any subject and take on the new government, the chances of him being selected as the opposition leader are bright, according to the TOI report.
However, the MLA added that the chances of Ashoka emerging as a winner also cannot be ruled out as he is also a senior MLA.
Other names that made rounds for the post were former ministers S Suresh Kumar, V Sunil Kumar and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.
Meanwhile, a day after the announcement of Karnataka Assembly election results which saw the Congress emerging victorious with the required majority to form the government, outgoing Chief Minister Bommai on Sunday said “the loss is not the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.
“This is not PM Modi’s defeat as he came here only for the campaign. The Congress leadership has lost in the entire country,” he told reporters near the BJP office here, adding: “It’s not correct to blame PM Modi for the BJP’s defeat in the state.”
In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.
After the results were declared on Saturday, Congress president Kharge deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.
The legislature party passed another resolution, moved by Shivakumar, promising to implement the five promises made to the people of Karnataka.
The resolution stated the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka “wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude towards the 6.5 crore Kannadigas for reposing their faith in us and giving a decisive mandate to the Congress Party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.”
The Congress Legislature Party also expressed its appreciation and thanks to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state leaders for their efforts.
The CLP said it shall ensure social justice and economic equality remain at the core of its government’s policies and will fulfil the five “guarantees”.
These are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to woman heads of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL households (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youths and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).
Both the eight-time MLA Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have made no secret of their ambition to become Chief Minister and had been involved in a game of political one-upmanship in the past.
The Congress had entered the campaign phase with the challenge of keeping at bay the factionalism, especially between the camps of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who had been openly rooting for their leaders, but the party put up a united front and ensured that no rift came out in open that could derail its prospects, under the mentorship of Kharge.
Banners have come up in front of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s residences in Bengaluru, erected by supporters, congratulating them for Congress’ win and projecting them as the “next CM”.
While the 60-year-old Shivakumar is considered to be a “troubleshooter” for the Congress, Siddaramaiah has a pan-Karnataka appeal.
If Siddaramaiah, who joined Congress after being expelled from JD(S), gets elected as the CLP leader, this would be his second stint as the Chief Minister from the party after having occupied the top post for five years between 2013-18. Shivakumar had served as Minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.