‘Poisonous Snake’, ‘Bajrang Bali’, ‘40% Commission Sarkar’: Recap of K'taka Election Campaign That Ends Today

The high-octane campaign for Karnataka Assembly came to an end on Monday evening with political parties making last-ditch efforts to woo voters in the southern state.

Congress is hoping to ride on the “anti-incumbency" wave to return to power while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on works by its government in the state and the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image. Though the big contest is between Congress and BJP but Janata Dal (S), like in the last election, is expecting to become the kingmaker.

Like every election in India, the poll campaign in Karnataka got so much bitter and vindictive that even the Election Commission had to issue an advisory asking parties and their candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not vitiate the election atmosphere.

Polling across 224 constituencies will begin at 7 am on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Following are five points which have set the campaign tone for parties mainly Congress and BJP in Karnataka:

Muslim Quota Scrapped

Ahead of the poll schedule announcement, the BJP government decided to move Muslims out of the OBC list and put them under the 10 per cent EWS quota. The 4 per cent reservation that Muslims had (under the OBC list) will be distributed among Vokkaligas and Lingayats equally.

BJP leaders hailed the decision and used it in their campaign saying that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP government has ended four per cent Muslim reservation and has increased the quota of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/STs.

“If Congress comes to power, they will take back all these reservations (hiked) and once again bring in Muslim reservations. Do you want a four per cent Muslim reservation? (to come back)", Shah asked people in one of his rallies.

‘40% Commission Sarkara’ vs ‘85% Commission’ Charge

In September last year, Congress launched the “40% Commission Sarkara" campaign against the ruling BJP. The grand-old party alleges that CM Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is charging a 40 per cent commission on public works.

PM Modi responded to Congress’s campaign with an “85% Commission" charge. He said Congress’ identity has always been associated with 85% commission. “During Congress’s rule its top leader and then prime minister used to say with pride that if he sends Rs one from Delhi,15 paise reaches them (people) on the ground. Congress’s claws used to snatch away 85 paise of the poor," Modi said.

Congress also launched another campaign “CryPMPayCM" to attack PM Modi and the Bommai government. It came after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at PM Modi over allegations of abuse by Congress leaders.

Kharge’s ‘Poisonous Snake’ Remark for PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy by calling PM Modi a “poisonous snake". “Modi is like a poisonous snake, if you think Modi has given and lick it then you will die," Kharge had said.

BJP leaders hit back at Kharge and Congress and said the party is going to pay a heavy electoral price for insulting PM Modi. Several BJP leaders termed Kharge’s remark a “turning point" in the Karnataka election.

However, Kharge clarified later that he did not target anyone personally. “I said to BJP and didn’t target anyone personally," he said.

‘Bajrang Dal’ Ban to ‘Bajrang Bali’ Chants

Congress’ poll promise to ban ‘Bajrang Dal’ gave a big boost to the BJP campaign in the last leg with top leaders including PM Modi seen chanting “Bajrang Bali" during his rallies.

The Congress said, “We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations."

PM Modi, during his public meeting at Hospet in Vijayanagara district on May 2, too had come down heavily on the Congress promise of banning Bajrang Dal saying, “The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’."

Sonia Gandhi’s Karnataka Sovereignty

Sonia Gandhi, who stayed away from the poll campaign, created controversy in her first public rally on May 6 in Hubballi after she said that the “Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity".

The Prime Minister accused Congress of calling for the secession of the state from India.

“They (Gandhis) said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. It means they are openly advocating to separate Karnataka from India," the PM said.

“The royal family of the Congress works against the interest of the country. They secretly meet the diplomats of countries which are against India," the PM said, apparently referring to the meetings Rahul Gandhi has had with Chinese diplomats in the past.

The BJP has now moved the Election Commission seeking action against Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term “sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign. The party also demanded an FIR against her.

