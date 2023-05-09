Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Documents You Must Carry; Do's and Don'ts at the Polling Booth

Voting for the single-phase Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to take place on May 10 when the fate of candidates contesting the 224 assembly seats will be sealed in the electronic voting machines till results are announced on May 13. Ahead of the voting for Karnataka elections 2023, individuals must check their eligibility to vote and verify their voting centre to avoid any last-minute confusion. To be eligible for voting, an individual’s name must feature in the voters list prepared for the assembly segment. This can be verified using the Electors Photo Identification Card or EPIC number issued by the Election Commission of India. In case someone doesn’t know their EPIC number, they may search for their name in the voters list that is available on ECI’s official website using personal details such as name, assemble constituency and date of birth. This will allow you to also get to know about EPIC numbers and polling booths.

Documents to Carry for Karnataka Election 2023

To cast a vote in the Karnataka assembly election 2023, individuals must carry voter ID card or Aadhaar to their allotted polling booth. If you don’t have these ID cards available, you could use any government-issued and eligible ID card to cast your vote.

In the absence of a voter ID card or Aadhaar, you could carry the following documents:

— Service identity card issued by a state or central government

— PAN

— Passport

— Passbook with photograph issued by a bank or post office

— MGNREGA job card

— Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

— Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

— Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

— Pension documents with photographs

Things to watch out for at the polling station

Do’s

— Double verify your particular on the IDs and voter list

— Report to the polling station assigned to you

— Carry voter slips for an easier voting process

— Respect the privacy of other voters

Don’ts

— Don’t carry any material or document showing affiliation to any political party or candidate

— Do not film the process inside the polling station

— Check the list of banned items and don’t carry unauthorised items to or out of the polling station

— Report to your polling station in the assigned time frame

— Do not stay at the polling station causing unnecessary crowding

The results for the Karnataka assembly election 2023 will be announced on May 13. A party needs to secure a minimum of 113 seats to form the government in the state.

