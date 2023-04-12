Karnataka Assembly Elections: All You Need To Know About Chikkanayakanahalli Seat

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections, News18 has been bringing to you a series of profiles of important constituencies of the state. This article shed light on the Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly seat. The town of Chikkanayakanahalli is located at a distance of 132 kilometres from Bengaluru. The average literacy rate in Chikkanayakanahalli is 70%. The male literacy is 76% and female literacy is 64%. The population under the age of six makes up 11% of Chikkanayakanahalli.

Agriculture is the prime livelihood of the people in this area and the place is famous for its coconuts. Dairy farming and sheep farming are also significant modes of income here. Some tourist attractions in or near the town of Chikkanayakanahalli are Sri Yediyur Siddhalingeshwara Temple, Markonahalli Dam and Huthri Betta Trek.

CK Rajashetty of the PSP won in 1957 and CH Lingadeva of the Congress won in 1962. But Rajashetty returned to power in the 1967 elections. However, in 1972, N Basavaiah of NCO was re-elected by those who sought change. Eventually, Basavaiah, who ran again for the INC, won in the 1978 elections.

SG Ramalingaiah, who entered the fray from the BJP won in 1982 and BJP came to power for the first time in the constituency. But again in 1985, the electorate wanted a change and B Lakkappar of the Congress was brought to the shore of victory. After this, JC Madhuswamy, who contested from JD(S) for the first time in the 1989 elections, won with JD(S) making the government here for the first time.

Madhuswamy, after contesting and winning as an independent candidate in 1997 bypolls, later joined the BJP and won the 2018 elections and is the current sitting MLA.

For the upcoming polls, JD(S) has fielded party veteran CB Suresh Babu while the Congress has given the ticket to former MLA Kiran Kumar Kiran Kumar was a BJP candidate before Madhuswamy joined the party. But due to dissent, he left BJP and joined Congress. Madhuswamy has been named as the candidate from BJP in the recently released list.

There are 1,05,614 male voters and 1,04,638 female voters in the Chikkanayakanahalli constituency with a total of 2,10,277 voters.

