Karnataka Assembly Elections: Congress To Release Second List of Candidates Soon

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress has already released its first list of candidates. The second list is due to be released soon. About 100 tickets are to be finalised, and it seems that 50 tickets have been sealed in the meeting held on April 4. The members of the Congress Screening Committee, which met again the following day, are believed to have finalised the candidates for the remaining 50 constituencies.

Former CM Siddaramaiah’s ticket will contest elections from the Varuna constituency, and he has said that he will be competing from Kolar as well. However, reports suggest that Siddaramaiah’s candidacy from Kolar was not discussed in the CEC meeting held recently, and hence it still remains in doubt. Varthur Prakash, a potential BJP candidate from Kolar, said that if Siddaramaiah contests in both constituencies, he will lose both. In the meantime, State Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that the second list of candidates will be released on April 6 at 11 AM.

While both the JD(S) and Congress have released a list each, the BJP is still weighing in on options. The opinion of the leaders in all the fields has already been collected and the state core committee leaders have sent a list of shortlisted candidates to Delhi.

Meanwhile, a list of BJP candidates was circulating on social media recently but the saffron party called it fake and accused Congress of trying to malign the party.

